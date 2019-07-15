Water is one of the basic necessities for our lives. We need water to hydrate, grow food and clean. Despite its centrality in our lives, however, we often take water for granted. Georgia’s rules and regulations regarding water quality are insufficient, hurting the public’s health.
The poor water quality standards and enforcement hurt some of Georgia’s neediest groups, and the state should move to tighten up regulations.
Everyone should have equal access to clean water. However, oftentimes, water pollution disproportionately affects lower-income and minority communities. According to GreenLaw, an environmental nonprofit group based in Atlanta, African-American children are five times more likely than white children to have lead poisoning, and 46% of housing units for impoverished Americans are within a mile of factories that report toxic emissions to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Perhaps most worryingly, the state is failing to protect children. In the aftermath of the Flint Water Crisis, some schools in Georgia began to test for lead in their water, and many of them found high amounts of lead. In Atlanta Public Schools, 16 of the first 30 schools and buildings tested had elevated levels of lead, in some cases as high as 15 times the federal limit. Out of seven Fulton county schools tested, six of them had lead.
Lead is dangerous for anyone, but children are especially susceptible to adverse effects. The CDC warns that children generally exhibit symptoms of lead poisoning at lower levels than adults, and lead can hurt childrens’ mental development and lead to mental disabilities.
Despite the clear risk to students and young children, there is no requirement for Georgia schools to conduct tests for lead. There is not a federal law that requires testing, and Georgia has not placed any regulations or incentives to encourage monitoring for lead. In 2017, a bill that would have required testing passed in the state Senate but ultimately died in the state House. Without testing, it would be difficult to enforce federal guidelines and protect the health of Georgia’s young children. On the local level, I could not find any efforts to test for lead in Athens-Clarke County schools water sources. Although the county does check for lead in its treated drinking water, the testing may miss sources of pollution in the school’s plumbing.
Water is fundamental to our well-being, but Georgia has not taken the steps necessary to protect this vital resource, hurting its citizens and especially those most vulnerable. Georgians need to be able to drink water with the confidence that they are not inadvertently poisoning themselves. But for this to happen, however, Georgia must begin testing and enforcing water quality standards at higher rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.