There’s been some good news in Athens as of late. Georgia’s passing offense, which was much-maligned last season, looks poised to improve significantly with the addition of a new offensive coordinator, a returning group of young wide receivers, a set of well-regarded recruits and a star transfer quarterback to replace the outgoing Jake Fromm.
The Bulldogs regressed in multiple offensive statistics throughout 2019, with only 30.8 points per game, 408.9 yards per game, 61.4% passing completion and 6.1 yards per play. In the 2018 season, Georgia had 37.9 points per game, 466.1 yards per game, 67.8% passing completion and 7.1 yards per play. Georgia’s offense ranked 32nd in the nation in SP+, a predictive ranking of college football efficiency devised by ESPN analyst Bill Connelly.
Crucially, the Bulldogs’ corps of wide receivers was inexperienced and riddled with injuries. While Georgia ended the season on a high note with a 26-14 victory over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, questions remained as to how head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia coaching staff would address the team’s offensive woes heading into 2020.
It’s safe to say that those questions have been answered. A number of skilled recruits including tight end Darnell Washington and four highly-touted recruits at wide receiver will join a more experienced receiving corps led by wide receiver George Pickens, who was selected as the most outstanding player of the Sugar Bowl. Furthermore, the Bulldogs are bringing in a veteran quarterback in Jamie Newman, who in 2019 threw for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns with a 60.9% completion percentage for Wake Forest.
No addition, however, is as exciting as the hire of Todd Monken as offensive coordinator. Monken has a long record of coaching great, explosive offenses at both the college and professional levels.
From 2016 to 2018, Monken was the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which during his tenure broke team records in total yards, passing yards and passing touchdowns. Previously, Monken was head coach of Southern Mississippi, which went from a 0-12 record in 2012 to 9-5 in 2015, hallmarked by a 4,000-yard passer in quarterback Nick Mullens. Before that, he was offensive coordinator of Oklahoma State, which in 2011 scored 48.7 points per game with his help. Monken’s addition to the Bulldogs’ staff bodes well for the offensive direction.
It may take time for the new offense to reach its full potential. After all, eight of the Bulldogs’ 11 projected starters on offense against LSU will not be returning to the program next season. That’s a lot of talent to replace, but Georgia’s coaching staff has made all the right decisions to set the offense up for success in the coming year.
The Georgia passing offense should be more aggressive, explosive and effective over the air in 2020. Add that to an excellent group of running backs, and the Bulldogs should field one of the best offenses in the SEC.
