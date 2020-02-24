The Democratic presidential primary has begun, and voters in Georgia will soon be able to cast a ballot for their preferred running candidate. That is, of course, assuming they register to vote in time. Today is the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the primary. If you miss the deadline, you can’t participate in the primary next month on March 24.
Voter registration deadlines are a burden on voters, and Georgia should get rid of them. Instead, we should have Election Day registration, which enables voters to register and vote at the same time on Election Day. By allowing Election Day registration, Georgia would raise turnout and ensure our elected officials better represent their constituents.
This is no radical idea. Though Georgia requires that voters register far in advance of an election, 20 states and the District of Columbia have already passed legislation allowing some form of Election Day registration. North Carolina allows registration and voting at once, but only during part of its early voting period.
Some people may be concerned that Election Day registration would compromise election security. This concern is understandable. After all, registering allows election officials to know who can vote, so any changes to the registering process could potentially lead to problems. Thankfully, however, states that have implemented Election Day registration have shown how we can keep elections secure.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, all states that allow Election Day registration have various measures designed to ensure election security, such as requiring proof of residency and identification, casting of provisional ballots and state-wide voter systems. These measures ensure elections are not compromised while still allowing previously unregistered voters to cast a ballot.
Getting rid of the voter registration deadline and allowing voters to register on Election Day would make the process much more convenient. Oftentimes, efforts designed to make voting easier fail to actually increase turnout. But, unlike many other strategies, there is real evidence that Election Day registration has a positive effect on turnout.
A study by the University of Wisconsin-Madison found that Election Day registration increased turnout, whereas some other measures had no effect. In fact, the study showed that early voting can actually decrease turnout, perhaps by making Election Day less stimulating to non-voters. This demonstrates that activists and legislators hoping to improve turnout should focus their efforts on passing Election Day registration laws.
Voting is a central right in the U.S. It allows us to hold our elected officials accountable and have a voice in our government. Therefore, we should try to find ways to improve voter turnout. While voter registration is important in securing our elections, we can reform the process to make it easier for citizens to cast their ballots. With Election Day registration, states can empower their voters while maintaining election security.
