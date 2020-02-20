On Feb. 5, five Georgia House Democrats proposed House Bill 896 that would allow immigrants with temporary permission to stay in the U.S. to pay in-state tuition at Georgia’s public universities. Without any Republican co-sponsors and flying in the face of typical GOP stances on immigration, the bill is unlikely to pass.
That’s a shame, because there’s virtue in the idea of pursuing such changes in our immigration laws. Immigrants should be able to come out of the shadows and take advantage of opportunities to improve their livelihoods and become more productive contributors to the U.S. economy.
Immigrants with temporary permission to stay in the U.S. that live in Georgia must pay out-of-state tuition to attend University System of Georgia schools. If passed, HB 896 would make it easier for them pay in-state tuition.
As it stands, our immigration system serves to deny immigrants access to public and private services. As voters, we can and should aim to restructure our laws so as to give migrants access to all the levers of American prosperity.
Consider the case of the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, which gave amnesty to 1.7 million workers without legal authorization in order to give them better access to the labor market. A 2002 study shows that those workers’ unauthorized status had decreased their earnings by 14-24%.
The situation addressed by HB 896 is different than the one addressed by the IRCA. The IRCA dealt with legal status in general, while HB 896 focuses its attention on higher education.
But both bills address the same overarching failure of the U.S. immigration system — its propensity to deny immigrants the ability to access the tools to better their lives. Barriers preventing migrants from accessing education and the job market only serve to push them into poverty and keep them there.
While it is true that some immigrants earn less and have fewer skills than the average native-born worker, the mere virtue of living and working in the U.S. means they are far more productive than they were back home. All else held equal, immigrants on average earn tens of thousands of dollars more every year in the U.S. than they do in their home countries.
When immigrants come to the U.S., they become more productive. When they get an education and learn new skills, their earning potential increases even further. Our laws should encourage immigrants to invest in themselves and their future.
Immigration has a positive impact not only on the immigrants’ own well-being, but also on the wider society. A study at the University of Bologna and the University of California-Davis shows that an increase in the population of immigrant workers of 1% of employment is correlated with a 0.34% increase in native wages, on average. Immigrants offer complementary skill sets, educational backgrounds and services to American-born workers, increasing the variety of services offered and the productivity of workers.
Immigrants with access to financial, educational and vocational resources also benefit the economy by starting their own businesses. According to a 2012 study conducted by the U.S. Small Business Administration, 10.5% of the immigrant workforce owns a business compared to 9.3% of the U.S.-born workforce. Higher education would give immigrants the skills they need to start these businesses, which are vital to our economy.
Immigrants with higher earnings demand more goods and services offered by the rest of society. More productive workers supply new goods and services for widespread consumption.
Helping immigrants succeed is a worthy cause in its own right, but there’s a larger benefit for all Americans, too. When immigrants are allowed to make good lives for themselves, everyone benefits. For the rest of the U.S., helping immigrants succeed isn’t charity — it’s profit.
