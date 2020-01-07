There are few individuals in Georgia as accomplished and admired as Rep. John Lewis. He has spent most of his life serving those around him in various ways, and, though Georgia has undergone massive change over the past few decades, Lewis has been a constant voice of morality. That’s what made his announcement that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer on Dec. 29, 2019, so shocking.
The diagnosis is a tragedy for Georgia, the South and the U.S., and we must support Lewis during his time of need. He is someone who has devoted himself to helping others, and the world is a much better place because of him. We now need to show him our gratitude in return.
It’s a serious diagnosis, but Lewis believes he can survive his cancer. I think he can too – he has the fighting spirit to do so. It’s that same fighting spirit that has made him such a central figure in Southern politics over his lifetime.
It’s hard to undersell Lewis’ importance to Georgia and the South. During the Civil Rights Movement, he was a crucial ally of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and is the last living member of the Big Six civil rights activists. King famously preached nonviolence protest, and, outside of King himself, there is perhaps no one who better illustrates this philosophy than Lewis. As a Civil Rights activist, Lewis was arrested at least 40 times, and his skull was once fractured during a beating. The refusal from him and other activists to respond with violence to this brutal treatment forced the nation to reckon with its racial injustice, ushering in greater equality.
Afterward, he became a stalwart of Georgia politics, serving as an elected official for longer than I’ve been alive. He was elected to the Atlanta City Council in 1981, and he became the representative of Georgia’s 5th Congressional District in 1987, which covers most of Atlanta. It’s a position he’s held ever since. In 2011, President Barack Obama awarded Lewis with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Lewis’ list of accomplishments is as long as it is inspiring. Ever since I became invested in politics in 11th grade, he’s been someone that’s made me proud to be a Georgian. He’s shown that real change is possible and embodies the kind of person elected officials should strive to be.
There’s no denying that Lewis’ work in Congress won’t please everyone. OnTheIssues.org describes him as a “Hard-Core Liberal,” and his fights with President Donald Trump are sure to have drawn some conservatives’ ire. But, whether you share his political views or not, it’s impossible to question his morality and commitment to justice. Not every elected official is nicknamed “the conscience of Congress,” after all. Lewis has exuded courage throughout his time as an activist, an elected official and now as someone battling for cancer. And, in an increasingly-partisan political environment, Lewis has managed to gain respect from people of all political ideologies. His embrace with Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired on Dec. 31, 2019, due to health issues, on Nov. 19, 2019, stands as one of the most touching moments in modern politics and a stark reminder of our common humanity.
We all need to take this time to recognize Lewis for what he has meant to Georgia and the U.S. He has lead a life devoted to serving his country. Now it’s time that we serve him.
