As a current second-year student here at the University of Georgia, there’s plenty that Athens has to offer. I enjoy going out to eat with my friends, walking downtown and I love west campus dorm life that’s conveniently close. I look forward to potentially finding an internship here and to live in one of the many apartments that specifically accommodates students.

I see a bright future in Athens if I continue to pursue the opportunities before me. However, what I and others have failed to recognize is the impact that our actions inflict on others. Despite the many benefits that UGA provides, our school makes Athens a breeding ground for homelessness and poverty.

Like many of my peers, I have begun to think about where I will live for my remaining years here. I have heard the names of several apartment complexes that are conveniently located near downtown Athens. However, when I went to look at the pricing of these apartments, I wasn’t expecting the hefty price tag that would accompany it.

The cost of living here is catered towards college students. Landlords know that students are willing to pay large sums of money to live in these apartments, so they can maximize profit with eversteady demand. In Athens, the number of students is proportional to the city’s homeless population — each roughly 29% of the population as of 2019.

Students might be able to pay that high cost of living, but what about the people of Athens who don’t have the means? As the university grows in size, Athens generates a large sum of its revenue from college students. The city focuses on where they can get the most money, and sadly, affordable housing is not included in these pursuits. Although recently tabled due to disagreement, the city is considering adding another large apartment complex in the downtown area, a move which has historically driven up rent.

I have not overlooked the subsidized housing located directly next to the freshman high-rises either, yet there are certain issues associated with this as well.

Walking back to my dorm last year, I noticed that students rarely walk on the other side of Baxter Street — the side with the subsidized housing. Perhaps many students have misperceptions about what occurs in these accommodations, or they were advised by their parents to stay clear of them.

As UGA continues to expand and grow, it’s anyone’s guess what will happen to these homes in the future. It is certainly possible that the city can find more ways to financially benefit via the university at the expense of those that live in this housing.

Finances aside, UGA has also done damage in terms of the health of Athen’s homeless, especially since the onset of the pandemic. COVID-19 was rampant in Athens throughout the beginning of the 2020 academic year, and has recently spiked again with the return to campus. Upon the school’s opening, the number of cases in Athens rapidly increased. The student population ignited a hotbed for transmission that the homeless had fewer resources to combat.

With many young folks and visitors walking around maskless before vaccines were available, COVID-19 spread to the homeless population, who lacked sanitation supplies and health care. Many people without homes are also disabled or have health complications, putting them at an even higher risk.

When the pandemic response began, many homeless shelters closed. Those that remained open did not operate at full capacity. This left an increasing number of people to live on the streets of Athens, made plain to anyone who walks around town. Even now with lower transmission and free vaccines, displacement persists.

However, strides have been made since the start of the pandemic. The Athens-Clarke County Commission recently approved installation of a homeless encampment in town. While this is a step in the right direction, there is still a long way to go to create lasting change.

Although a lot of these factors do not directly fall on the hands of UGA students, that doesn’t mean that they can’t do their part. Many college students get so swept up in the excitement of college that they forget that they aren’t the only ones that live here. A lot of students fail to realize the wealth inequality in Athens-Clarke County. The top 1% of earners in the county make over 20 times that of the bottom 99%, and with our uncertain economic times, it is becoming increasingly harder to ignore.

We need to do better as a community. We cannot continue to blindly benefit from a city that hinders the lives of others. We need to do our part to ensure a decent standard of living for everyone.