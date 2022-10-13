About a month ago, I attended a fraternity party. A group of my girlfriends snuck me into one of their weekly fraternity socials. The evening was “Great Gatsby”-themed, so of course, I was inclined to attend. Let it be known that frats tend to have an open-door policy when it comes to girls, so I wasn’t too worried about getting in trouble. Halfway through the night, I ended up talking to a guy.
The conversations went a little like this:
“What’s your major?” the boy asked.
“I’m actually a double major. I’m doing English and intended journalism,” I said.
He scanned me up and down, surveying my outfit and my appearance. “That’s funny, you don’t really look like you’d be cut out for that. Are you sure you’re ready for those hard classes?” he asked condescendingly.
To be quite honest, I was dumbfounded. I did a quick glance over my outfit for the night: a tight-fitted black dress, a strand of pearls, black opera gloves, and my going-out sneakers. I was dressed like everybody else and in theme — if not slightly more “girly.”
As a woman in academia, I’ve always worked especially hard at my passions and how I carry myself. More specifically, how I carry myself in a professional environment. Nonetheless, I find that I tend to take pride in my appearance and not in a superficial way, but one that makes me feel confident.
With that in mind, pink has always been my favorite color. Audrey Hepburn is my style icon, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is my favorite movie. I love the classiness of Chanel and the demurity of Dior. Olivia Pope from “Scandal” or Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde” represent the very essence of who I want to be professionally. Still kicking butt in the courtroom or the White House but looking flawless and feminine while doing it.
That conversation I had with the frat boy got me thinking: Do peers or coworkers not take me seriously if I dress a certain way? Am I seen as less intelligent because my style is more feminine? What exactly should or should not constitute professional dress?
I decided to perform an experiment.
On Sept. 27, I had my first Student Government Association organization-wide meeting at the University of Georgia. For context, I was selected to be a part of SGA’s first-year program as a member of SGA Connect. I was incredibly honored and grateful to become a part of this organization. Nonetheless, we were told that the dress for the organization-wide meeting was “snappy casual.”
To me, “snappy casual” is either jeans with a nicer top or a sundress. I opted for a bright pink sundress, pink jewelry and espadrilles. Then, began the trek to the meeting.
I arrived at the meeting location to find my peers in less “snappy casual” and more just casual. I walked up to a group of friends and began chatting with them. There happened to be a girl a part of the chatting circle who I didn’t recognize. I smiled at her. She eyed me up and down.
“I love your dress, it’s so pretty! Are you in the right place though, this meeting is for SGA?” she asked.
Again! It happened again. I was certainly qualified enough to be at the SGA meeting. In a more obvious fashion, I was talking to my friends and peers who are a part of SGA. Still, this girl had assumed I wasn’t a part of the organization because of the way I was dressed. The bias I had experienced from the frat boy seemed to be more of a gender-neutral idea than I initially perceived. The prejudice stems from both men and women, yet it is more misogynistic when directed toward women.
However, the color theory behind professional clothing seems to attribute itself more to men. Colors such as black, navy blue, neutrals and gray are considered more professional for interviews and consequently, these colors are perceived as being masculine colors. I rarely ever see pinks, purples or even whites when it comes to professional clothing options.
“In my experience, I see less pinks and purples worn in the academic environment. I believe that some may deem these colors as less serious or professional. To be clear, I disagree with this sentiment,” said Elizabeth Saylor, a clinical associate professor for UGA’s Institute of Women’s Studies.
Perhaps my choice to wear pink to a professional event was why I was not taken seriously. However, I find that the inherent bias we have toward colors that are considered “professional” stems from the patriarchy. The association between pink being for girls and blue being for boys lends itself to this.
Both pink and blue were chosen as marketing tools in the 19th century for babies. Initially, blue was assigned to girls, being that it was seen as more of a dainty color. Interestingly, pink was seen as the stronger color and assigned to boys. As decades passed, the colors would swap. Pink is closer to the color red, which tends to symbolize romance and emotion. The stereotype that women are considered more emotional than men reinforced this idea.
It’s interesting to see how this bleeds into both modern culture and our modern work environments. The association of pink with being more emotional is perhaps why women choose not to wear it in the workplace. We want to be taken seriously and not just by our male counterparts but by our female ones too.
Beyond the color bias, how much effort a woman puts into her appearance in academia provides another point of contention.
“I'm not saying that all men don't care about presentation, but the point is they can get away with not caring about it without being perceived as unprofessional. Take Albert Einstein for example, people thought it was charming that he was an older man who didn't comb his hair, he just didn't see the point, right? He was too busy thinking about more important things,” Saylor said.
Being a woman, I know how much physical appearance matters in an academic environment. I could never get away with not putting effort into my hair, makeup or even my outfit. The existing double standard is almost hypocritical:: too little effort and you won’t be taken seriously, too much effort and you won’t be taken seriously.
There is no happy medium.
“The white, male version of professionalism in many circumstances is still seen as the canon. I hope that we can continue to work toward changing this societal paradigm because it's time that we cease to see white, wealthy, heteronormative men as the standard of what professionalism is and should look like, as this leaves everyone else out,” Saylor said.
Indeed, the cultural bias of what we consider professional is defined by men. I loathe being judged or seen as less capable for my personal-style choices. Without identifying the inherent gender biases of our society, they cannot be addressed or righted. All change comes from challenging an idea.
I live for the day that I can show up in a bright pink suit at my workplace. To be seen exactly as I am: intelligent, accomplished and competent. Perhaps, I should take a page out of Elle Woods’ book for inspiration.