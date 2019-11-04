Compared to other developed nations, the U.S. lags in women’s issues. The World Economic Forum’s 2018 Global Gender Gap Report lists the U.S. 51st in gender equality. The situation is no different in Georgia. In August, WalletHub ranked Georgia as the 37th state in women’s equality in the U.S. Concerningly, WalletHub also puts Georgia 38th in ‘workplace environment.’
The state should pass laws that address the various causes of gender workforce discrimination by making wages and salaries more transparent, improving childcare and increasing paid family leave.
Georgia women suffer from an unequal workforce in multiple ways. For example, a 2019 Zippia analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics and American Community Survey data found that Georgia’s gender wage gap is 18.4%, though this gap is encouragingly almost 3% lower than it was in 2010. The situation is even worse for minority women. The National Women’s Law Center estimates that black and Latina women earn only 64 cents and 49 cents for every dollar paid to white men, respectively. Women are also much less likely to seek work in Georgia than men. According to the Women’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of Labor, Georgia women have a labor force participation rate of 70.8%, compared to an 80.4% labor force participation rate for men.
Georgia has done little to reduce these inequalities. Georgia’s Equal Pay for Equal Work Act prohibits paying companies from paying women less based on gender but allows exceptions for seniority systems, merit systems, systems that pay based on the quantity or quality of production or any other factor not based on sex. Though this law is important, its exceptions reinforce systemic gender inequality. Because women earn lower wages and work less, seniority and merit systems reduce their ability to catch up to men.
Other states have introduced pieces of legislation that could reduce gender discrimination that we should follow. For example, many states prohibit employers from having pay secrecy policies. This allows employees to discuss their wages with each other and know if they are being paid equitably.
In addition, a major cause of gender discrimination in the workforce is childcare. A study by the Robert Graham Center and the U.S. Census Bureau showed that the pay gap between spouses widens rapidly in the year a child is born and the following year. This suggests that having children hurts mothers’ earnings more than fathers’. Georgia can reduce the impact of having children on wages by mandating more paid family leave and improving childcare services.
Although Georgia has made some progress, workplace gender discrimination remains a serious issue in the state. An inequitable workplace hurts women’s financial stability, societal influence and ability to provide for their families. Georgia must enact policies that fix the underlying causes. This would reduce inequality and lead to a fairer Georgia society.
