When I entered my first semester at the University of Georgia in the fall of 2020, I was uncertain of many things. However, for one reason or another, I was convinced that there was no way that there were going to be any school buildings with controversial names. In fact, I was so sure that my university would never be guilty of this that I never even decided to check if it was true until well into my time at UGA. For months, I walked to my classes in Baldwin, LeConte, and Park halls, blissfully unaware that I was studying in buildings named after a slave trader, a white supremacist, and a Confederate officer respectively.
After all the changes I had seen happen around the country, it shocked me to see that UGA was unwilling to take such a basic step towards inclusivity. As I looked into the history of the controversy, I would quickly learn that it was not an accident. Over the past few years and with increasing intensity, the University System of Georgia has implemented unpopular, conservative policies against the wishes of students and workers. The issue of renaming buildings was merely one part of a long pattern of ideological behavior by the Republican-dominated University System of Georgia.
Despite this approach being completely out of touch, the USG is able to act unilaterally because state law is designed to remove any possible checks on their power. They can do whatever they want because workers at the University of Georgia, and other universities across the state, lack even basic labor rights and protections under state law, depriving university workers any say in how the campus is run.
These laws are hardly new, most of them dating back to the 1940s when Georgia established itself as an anti-union, “right to work” state. While this law has made Georgia a hostile state for workers of all capacities, workers in the public sector have arguably been targeted the most. This is because state law prohibits collective bargaining among public workers in the state of Georgia, effectively making even the most basic expressions of worker power completely impossible.
This restriction has allowed the University System of Georgia and its backers to operate with impunity and has led to bad, partisan policymaking far beyond the renaming of buildings. It’s why Georgia entered the 2020 semester with lax covid policies that made Athens one of the most infected cities in the country. It’s why UGA chose to fire over 500 workers during the course of the pandemic due to supposed budget restraints, while maintaining the pre-covid salaries of University leadership. Recently, it empowered the USG in their assault on tenure protections, a move that threatens the accreditation of every public university in the state, and enabled them to appoint far-right political hacks to top education positions.
These actions are not normal. Other states, where workers have a real voice in how their workplace is run, do not make decisions like these. Their education administrators spend more time on addressing the needs of students and staff, and less on installing people like Sonny Perdue in top positions.
Along with helping achieve these immediate changes in policy, a strong campus union could also help improve UGA. Research has shown that there is a connection between unionization rates and the efficiency and effectiveness of academic institutions. Workers would also see the obvious gains in increased wages and benefits that come from collective bargaining, making UGA a more attractive place to work, especially in a tight labor market. Everyone stands to benefit from a university with a respected, well-compensated and motivated staff.
While an empowered campus union capable of collective bargaining would not fix all the issues UGA faces overnight, it would provide these benefits along with a desperately needed counterweight to an out of control, far-right state agency. UGA, and the rest of the universities in the state of Georgia, desperately need leadership that cares more about students and less about promoting their political agenda. Changing this policy could go a long way towards providing that.