Anxiety disorders are the most common form of mental disorder. According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, 40 million adults in the United States are afflicted by anxiety each year. This accounts for around 19% of the population but does not include cases that go undiagnosed, unreported or are found outside of the U.S. — suggesting significant underrepresentation of cases.
The actual experience of the disorder can vary in terms of the subjective experience and symptoms that occur during the progression of the disease. These factors, in addition to the various methods of treatment, contribute to the broadness of anxiety disorders.
The 2022 midterm election is an instance that demonstrates this anxious relationship between the American people and their country. The understanding of anxiety that has operated in politics has not only been analyzed as a psychological condition, but it has also had a lasting presence in the philosophical domain as well.
As the father of existentialism, Soren Kierkegaard created a conception of anxiety as a requirement for our existential condition. Rather than viewing anxiety in a negative way, Kierkegaard saw anxiety as a condition that is tied to freedom, which helps us to navigate our possibilities for free choice.
As the Danish philosopher and professor Dr. Arne Gron writes in his book “The Concept of Anxiety in Soren Kierkegaard,” “the possibility of freedom manifested in anxiety demands that we choose or define ourselves. It is a persistent possibility because we cannot escape the choice.”
This means that from the very beginning, we organized society while operating in an anxious state. Society was chosen from a range of possibilities that human beings have selected for and in turn, society presents a wide range of options for individuals to make their own choices.
This freedom that American society allows for is not something that is taken for granted but rather is something that the individual finds themselves navigating, actualizing and, in an important sense, choosing.
We are free to decide whether or not to take part in society. At the very outset, the fact that we must choose to either to take part in society or not take part in society evokes anxiety, and if we choose to participate in society, then the difficulties continue because we also take up a challenging social identity that requires many choices in matters of politics and society.
According to a recent study by the American Psychiatric Association, 79% of surveyed individuals stated that mental health is a public health emergency that legislators must address. Furthermore, 71% said they are “more likely to vote for a political candidate who makes an investment in mental health a priority,” which shows how much this issue means to American voters.
Though anxiety is cast in a negative light in the field of psychology, the potential benefit that anxiety can offer, as Kierkegaard pointed out, does not come from running away from the anxiety, but rather with addressing our needs with an attitude of reflection, as individuals.
Though it may seem overly simple, reflection is not a response that is cultivated by society for people to engage with. What society presents us with is more options for choosing, which can not only be a challenge for proper reflection, but can also provoke further instances of anxiety.
But on the level of society, reflection is necessary to prioritize our needs, discern why some needs take priority over others and respond appropriately to bring about the desired outcome for society’s benefit.
Time and again, American society has demonstrated this Kierkegaardian directive through history. From its moment of inception as a nation, America has continually made decisions to either significantly reinforce or completely redefine its personality as a nation, not only every election season but at every moment.
American society is an entity that has been shaped by choices and is constantly subject to making choices, particularly in the domain of politics. As a free possibility, it may change its stance throughout history, and this changeable character reveals the importance of inwardness, where reflecting is essential in making the right choices for oneself and the future course of America.