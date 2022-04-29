For most students at the University of Georgia, summer break will mark a period of rest and renewal from academic study. While some students may choose to take classes over the summer, most will return to their hometowns to spend time with their families, work temporary summer jobs or intern with prospective employers.
However, for many students, summer will also mark the onset of geographical barriers between new friendships and romantic relationships.
While the proverb “absence makes the heart grow fonder” may be cliche, there is evidence that supports this ancient wisdom. According to researchers at Aalto University, data mining has revealed that “humans invest more in relationships that are at-risk for weakening.” Furthermore, a study from Queen’s University suggests that long-distance dating relationships are not at a disadvantage against geographically-close relationships. Rather, relationship and individual characteristics are better predictors of relationship quality.
Nevertheless, long-distance comes with its challenges. From my own personal experience, the summer after my freshman year was extremely difficult. All of the new friends that I made were gone, and while I enjoyed spending time with my hometown friends and family, my FOMO was at an all-time high. These feelings are not out of the ordinary – nearly a quarter of teenagers report the summer being the loneliest time of the year. I suspect that the statistics for college students may be even worse.
Many will claim that long-distance relationships in college are impossible, but I would argue otherwise. To help alleviate these feelings, here are three tips that I wish I knew before the summer of my freshman year.
1. Communication is key.
This one is probably the most obvious. All relationships require connection, which comes from communicating. This means speaking to each other over the break, and for romantic relationships, this means speaking a few times a day, even if it is just over text.
But in the current digital age of society, only texting is subpar, especially when Facetime and other video chat services are free and easy to use. Be sure that you are using these resources to the fullest and keeping your connections solid.
2. Do not forget to check-in but also don’t overdo it.
Another part about communication is being consistent. Make those people who are special to you a part of your day-to-day life. Including not only the highlights but also lowlights of your day will lead to better and deeper conversations, dispelling any superficialities that come with online relationships.
However, this is not to mean you are going to get 24-hour calls everyday from everyone. Not only is it impossible but it can be harmful and make your relationship feel like a drain. Spending time apart should be able to make you sad, but it should not feel paralyzing. Learn how to be more independent and steer away from codependency, which never works out for either party.
3. Come from a place of understanding.
Understand that your friends and significant others have lives. So what they didn’t answer your text and it has now been an hour? You can assume that they suddenly hate you and will ghost you for the remainder of your existence. Or perhaps, you could cut them a little slack.
Be realistic with yourself and understand you cannot always get responses instantly. Do not let this limit you. Do not spend time waiting for online responses when you should be enjoying your summer break in the real world.
Madison Waters is a third-year biology and psychology student who keeps a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend. They rarely are able to visit each other due to differences in their schedules.
“Long-distance is so hard sometimes,” said Waters. “It’s the most difficult when you have hard situations going on, and you’re getting super stressed or emotional because they cannot provide physical comfort. Calling somebody and talking to them isn’t the same.”
Her biggest advice to those who are going long-distance this summer: “Do not overexert yourself trying to force the relationship. If it’s going to work, it’s going to work.”
Keeping these tips in mind, I hope your summer will be a little bit less lonely this year. Remember the summer is temporary, but do not try to use that as an excuse to spend it in miserable solitude.