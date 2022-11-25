An election in a battleground state is always going to be interesting. The Red & Black has been covering the midterm election season from the beginning — asking locals for their feelings, covering candidates on the ground in Athens and keeping track of the moments in between.
We felt it was only right to do some polling of our own, too.
Over the course of Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, The Red & Black conducted a poll of Georgia residents. The purpose of the poll was to compile and depict data of issues salient to Georgia voters and who they planned to vote for.
Out of the 174 people who answered the survey, 71.84% were UGA students. The average age of respondents was 28 years old. 58.05% of the respondents were female, 35.06% were male, 4.60% were nonbinary and 2.30% chose not to report their gender:
Additionally, 9.77% of respondents were Hispanic, Latino or Spanish. 83.91% of respondents were white, 8.62% were Asian, 2.87% were Black or African American and 4.60% were of a different race.
The ideological makeup of the respondents leaned liberal — 49.43%. More respondents said they were moderate over conservative, the difference being 21.84% versus 18.97%, respectively.
The party registration makeup didn't directly reflect ideology, since 35.06% of respondents said they were either not registered to vote or registered as an independent. Otherwise, mirroring the ideological makeup, 43.68% said they were registered as Democrats and 18.97% were registered as Republicans, which is the exact number of conservatives.
Here are some other findings.