Sports analysts are pretty good at making football predictions. Large amounts of data in models like ESPN’s Football Power Index have uncovered insights into the sport and help these analysts make accurate and precise predictions.
COVID-19 could force us to ignore much of that knowledge. After teams were forced to cancel on-campus spring training, the SEC will allow in-person athletic activities to resume on June 8. But, even if football is held in the fall (which is definitely a big if), this will not be any ordinary season. The coronavirus is forcing teams to make adjustments to keep both fans and players safe. Though necessary, these adjustments have forced teams to change their normal schedules and the atmosphere surrounding gamedays.
The COVID-19 pandemic could be especially harmful to Georgia’s chances to succeed this season. Georgia certainly has talent — the FPI says Georgia is the fifth-best team in the country. The problem is experience. Though the Bulldogs return 80% of their defensive production, only 50% of Georgia’s offensive production will return, according to ESPN’s returning production measurement. This puts Georgia at 59th overall.
For example, graduate transfer Jamie Newman is poised to be the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback. Newman excelled in his time at Wake Forest; however, without G-Day and spring training, Newman and the receivers will not have as much time to build up chemistry. That might lead to offensive struggles early in the season.
Another reason football could look very different is that fans might not be allowed in Sanford Stadium. Fans are a critical part of the tradition of college football. At Georgia, they pack into downtown Athens restaurants and gather to watch the Dawg Walk before games. During games, they yell loudly and passionately to "hunker down" and “run the damn ball." Simply put, the atmosphere just would not be the same.
On a more practical note, it could also have a tangible effect on teams’ home field advantage. Teams often encourage their fans to be loud when the opposing offense is on the field to make it harder for them to communicate. Though there is some evidence that a large crowd does not make home field advantage stronger, other research indicates fans can help their team by influencing referees to make calls that please the crowd.
Parker Wohl, a member of Georgia’s Spike Squad, believes fans certainly exert an influence over the game.
"I definitely think that when you see a false start on offense or some other kind of fickle penalty that they make because maybe they can't communicate well enough ... I think that's the fans to a large part," Wohl said. "I remember Notre Dame, they had a few of those [when playing against the Bulldogs].”
If home fans really do make it harder on the traveling team, that could work out to Georgia’s favor. Though Georgia’s own home field advantage might be diminished, it would have a better chance of beating Alabama on the road.
No matter what, one thing is clear: If there is a college football season in the fall, the sport will look completely different. That could set up one of the most unpredictable seasons in recent memory.
