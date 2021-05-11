“I am no expert on foreign policy or military strategy, and I can’t see Afghanistan from my apartment window, but it’s absolutely clear to me that we aren’t making friends and influencing people.”

Amanda Abbott, a University of Georgia alum, wrote this in an article for The Red & Black in 2010, 11 years ago. Students were writing for this same publication, advocating for the end of the same war, when I was 12.

The war on terrorism began before I was in kindergarten. If I hadn’t taken a semester off from college, I would have my degree before it ends.

It’s the longest war America’s ever seen, so when President Joe Biden says we’ll be out of Afghanistan by September 2021, don’t blame me for not believing him.

“We have service members in Afghanistan who were not yet born on 9/11,” the president pointed out at the joint session of Congress on April 28.

The president effectively extended the prior May 1 deadline for troop removal set by former President Donald Trump, though Biden’s plan, unlike Trump’s, calls for a full removal of all personnel.

In the early years, the war dominated the news cycle with mass intrigue. Back when the wound of Sept. 11 was hauntingly fresh, people thought we might still "win" the ensuing conflict.

Today, cable news organizations mention the multi-generational boondoggle in passing when they’re not more focused on domestic policy and the culture war that has raged arguably longer than the United State’s military occupations.

CNN reported in April that leaving too early could be a blow to women’s rights in the region. I want to be sensitive to that, but with repeated reports of sexual assault within the U.S. military’s ranks, I would hesitate to call us the arbiter of women’s rights.

Our failures both to secure the humanitarian cause and to defeat the Taliban, who may have only gotten stronger over time, are not fully understood by many Americans. I want to be objective here: if and when the U.S. leaves, the Taliban has a serious chance to overtake the country. While victories came in the early years in education and building a friendly government, it did not take long for positive gains to stall, and questions of motives and timelines to amplify.

The media’s dwindling coverage of foreign affairs surely correlates with people’s lack of knowledge, but folks are smart. They can infer that we’re wasting time, money, resources and endangering lives.

When I asked my mutual Instagram followers about why we’re in Afghanistan, most sent me replies with cynicism, and not just a tinge of it. Some combination of “the ills of capitalism,” “destabilizing other nations [for] money,” “oil and general economic influence” represent Generation Z’s vision of the war they cannot recall starting, nor fathom ending.

An April report from the Costs of War Project found that, at the bare minimum, 900 billion dollars have been spent on the Afghanistan War, resulting in over 200,000 total deaths. Despite announcing withdrawal, Joe Biden also requested a 715 billion dollar budget for the Pentagon. The budget is a slight reduction to what Trump was projected to request (as slight as 7 billion dollars can be) had he been reelected, but it still begs the question: Why so much if we’re truly exiting Afghanistan?

I’m far from the first to say it, but 715 billion dollars can do a lot. Ending world hunger by 2030, just as an example, is estimated to cost up to 330 billion dollars by one German study. We spend more than double that every year on the military.

One final point that has dashed my hopes about an end to war is the increasing proliferation of private military contractors. According to one journalist in Afghanistan (most of whom protect their identities in one of the deadliest places on earth for journalists), after the Iraqi parliament prohibited America’s troops to linger, CIA-backed contractors and personnel remained. They fear the same will happen in Afghanistan, and our military presence will still be felt, just obscured.

For now, we have Sept. 11, 2021 to look forward to, but I don’t know a life before this war. I won’t celebrate even a day early — I’ll believe it when I see it.