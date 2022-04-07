After emerging from two years of uncertainty with COVID-19, it seemed the economy would recuperate. However, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas prices have soared astronomically, as many nations put sanctions on Russia, one of the largest oil exporters in the global market. Reckoned with a new global issue, college students around the country, especially those who live off campus, are constraining their daily budgets to afford their commutes. Many are looking towards the government and their own colleges to provide relief, such as tax breaks and cheaper parking passes.
In Athens, the current average price of gas is $3.17 a gallon, something that is not easily affordable for most college students. William Redding, a third year linguistics major, has started to reevaluate his commute to and from campus, having to make the daily decision of whether to drive or take the bus. However, Redding’s off campus shuttle only runs until 6 p.m., and he frequently stays on campus at one of his friend’s dorms, due to the inconvenience. When asked about gas prices, Redding stated, “They're too high for me, but at the end of the day I know I’m gonna have to pay the price.”
This has led many students to limit their social lives, as a way to save money, trying to find a balance that allows them to have experiences, but also be conscious of their reality. Many understand that once they leave campus, returning to study with friends or extracurriculars will be an added expense, an expense some cannot afford.
Many are now looking towards the federal government for help, as Russia’s invasion in Ukraine seems to be an issue that will reverberate for years to come, wondering how did this happen? During the height of COVID-19, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia cut the global production of oil by 10%, as the demand for gas and oil plunged. This action has had negative consequences recently, as people resume their normal lives, seeing a huge price increase in gas prices, which has only been inflated more by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In recent weeks, ideas have circulated the media on how to decrease gas prices. The idea of opening the U.S. emergency oil reserves has circulated, being mentioned by President Joe Biden himself. In Georgia, Governor Brain Kemp suspended the state gas tax through May, saving Georgians 29 cents per gallon. However, many are calling for Biden to put pressure on gas companies, asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate oil companies that could potentially be keeping oil prices high. Others are more extreme, asking for the federal government to ban oil exports.
On a local level, UGA could develop initiatives to help students get to and from campus, such as through the UGA Ride Smart Initiative. While students can receive four discounts a month that allow them a 50% off discount on Lyft rides up to $5, that is within a certain area. The UGA Ride Smart Initiative could be a potential solution to inflated gas prices. Extending the radius of the Lyft discount would benefit off-campus students greatly, allowing them to save money and have an efficient way to campus.
Another student, Destinee Pruden, a first year management information systems major, believes initiatives should be taken next semester to reduce the price of parking passes for off-campus students, stating that “parking passes are so expensive. With gas prices only going up, it seems UGA could alleviate some of the stress for off campus students.”
Decreasing the price of parking passes, which range from $50 to $200 per semester right now, could be a potential solution. Pruden believes for some students these prices are extremely high, stating “low-income students could potentially have trouble affording these prices, and some students need all the extra money they can get for gas right now. It's an extremely stressful situation.”
As of now, students will have to be patient and wait for gas prices to drop again, but this will not be an immediate process. It is predicted that gas prices will increase drastically over summer, leaving many to wonder, when will this situation end?