My nerves set in as I sat in my room, preparing to perform a monologue in front of my computer screen. An audience of classmates, whom I’d only known within the frequently-glitching digital frames of a Zoom window, waited for me to act for the very first time.
To fill my general elective requirement at the University of Georgia, I enrolled in an introduction to acting class last semester. Prior to this course, I had never tried acting, nor did I know much about film and theatre. Learning how to act, typically a communal activity, through my laptop has been interesting, to say the least.
Soon after my first, anxious performance, I found myself excited to both practice and perform my monologue to my classmates. I didn’t expect my heart to beat as fast as it did every time, but that came with the hyper-awareness of putting myself out there in a way I had never done before. It was rewarding to receive feedback week-to-week and improve alongside talented people.
Even though it was a monologue, acting presented opportunities for symbiosis and community.
The pandemic has only enhanced the use of film as a form of reverie. The stories on our screens provided people with entertainment, distractions and comfort during these weary times, and the actors and creators behind this storytelling have innovated their crafts in order to continue creating during the pandemic.
Actors are already incredibly imaginative as embracing their character’s identity is essential to their work. Since COVID-19, they have been forced to entertain new definitions through new levels of creativity and innovation.
Film
Colombian artist Isabella Gomez Giron created Q-Friends, a comedic short film based on her experience quarantining in New York City during the height of lockdowns. The film is a one-woman act, with Giron acting out the awkwardness of Zoom calls and other hardships of quarantine through multiple characters. Giron’s style presents a new-level of ingenuity, evident through her ability to employ different accents through her voice and speech work, as well as her varied costumes, props, settings and characterizations.
Theatre
Theatre, for obvious reasons, had to change altogether, and those who make theatre made the most of it.
Greg Lloyd, a senior theatre and economics major at UGA, explained his personal growth as an artist since the pandemic hit. Lloyd felt a new kind of personal push which led him to pioneer Where's The Remote Productions, his own production company, with a few close friends.
“It shows that artists are going to persevere to make their art happen, and they’re going to make sure it’s accessible even when they can’t go the traditional route,” Lloyd said.
Despite the roadmap getting tossed out for the recent graduate, Lloyd says it “probably needed to happen anyways ... It pushes you to think creatively, independently and learn through your own trial and error.”
Television and awards shows
Throughout the past year, many artists within the television industry persevered and innovated their medium. The HBO drama series “Euphoria” produced incredibly emotionally potent material in the show’s attempt to film two “special episodes” with COVID-19 precautions. They transformed their pre-pandemic, crowded sets of high school, the mall or a carnival to more intimate settings, like at a diner late at night or in a therapist’s office, where only two or three characters engage in introspective, long-form conversations.
While these episodes appear limited practically, it was refreshing for viewers to experience a raw and relatable performance that stood out even for the show known for subverting the conventions of shows about teenagers.
After being delayed roughly two months in anticipation of COVID-19 repercussions, the 93rd Academy Awards took place on April 25th. The Oscars looked a bit different this year as the industry suffered financially due to closed theaters and a lull in film productions. In cadence with the rest of the film and theatre industry, the 2021 Oscars found alternative, safe ways to create an atmosphere that is different, but still effectively enjoyable for both nominees and the audience.
Most of the award-winning films were hosted primarily on streaming services over the past year, forcing the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to alter their rules in order to make movies not shown in theatres eligible for nomination. Despite the hurdles to both producing and appreciating film this year, the creative minds of the industry pioneered effective solutions.
I never would’ve called performing a monologue through a screen art until my professor did, and after I experienced it firsthand. Since the entertainment arts rely so much on the physical collaboration of talented people, a lot of creative norms had to evolve. While something as disbanding as COVID-19 was originally seen as detrimental to actors and creators in the film industry, it’s been inspiring to see their innovative response to the pandemic’s hardships.