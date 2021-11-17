LinkedIn is not good for much, but every once in a blue moon, some “LinkedInfluencer” with an improbable amount of connections for a 20-something tops my feed with a salient point. Most recently, the wisdom came from Jaynie Chieng, who teaches in the East Asian Languages and Cultures department at Indiana University.
“I had to decline an unpaid internship because I couldn’t afford it,” Chieng begins. “This internship is in a non-profit that excites me. But it’s four months long, requires 20-30 hours of work per week and in a city [an] hour away so I would need to buy a car or relocate.”
My approving nod at the screen was not Chieng’s only positive feedback — a chorus of thumbs ups, hearts and other Facebook-knockoff-looking emotes adorned the bottom margin of her post. She struck a nerve.
NGOs may have tight margins, and this one very well may have struggled to balance their budget by bringing on Chieng with the promise of pay — plus, it would prepare her with realistic expectations of working in the nonprofit sector. But the Harvard Business Review reports that nearly half of internships for for-profit businesses are unpaid. What’s their excuse?
The persistence of this model is especially strange in this economy. Even in this unprecedented labor shortage, the opportunities that lay before me and other soon-to-be graduates’ feet are mostly “course credit” or bust. Granted, I have never run a business, but if I needed positions filled, I might consider offering money.
The typical defense is that internships for students are allowed to go without financial compensation because they are “intended to provide valuable experience and contacts to young workers, while lowering costs and risks to organizations,” as one Fortune article put it.
This may lower risk for employers (if you can call this employment), but it passes the buck to the intern. If someone does not have the money to take that risk, they’ll resort to finding work that pays immediately, which might not open the same doors long-term. Various industries implicitly keep a gate closed around opportunity to young professionals who do not come from means by sustaining the practice of unpaid student work.
By the time Taylor Potter graduated from the University of Georgia with degrees in entertainment and media studies and film studies, she had her fair share of internships. Now a current graduate student at UGA, she’s had ten in total, including one without pay.
“I have a strong aversion and contempt for unpaid labor on the basis that it’s ‘good exposure,’” Potter said. She accepted the unpaid one because it was remote and the least amount of time commitment of her internships. Had she not gotten paid for nine other jobs, she might have reconsidered.
“I think unpaid internships subliminally instill in us that our time and our labor are not worth anything in the marketplace,” Potter said. “In a capitalist world where everything is defined by its worth, where are we, this upcoming generation, left if we’re not worth anything?”
College is a silo for the privileged in many ways. Even as schools become more diverse and inclusive of different socioeconomic backgrounds, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that about only a third of the American workforce has at least a bachelor’s degree. Within that third, about a quarter are first-generation college students — and they’re behind their peers with educated parents.
According to a Pew Research Center report from May of this year, first-generation students have less wealth on average after graduation than graduates with educated parents. This is not just because the latter group presumably inherits more wealth, either — they earn more than the first-generation graduates, too. The median first-generation grad’s household income is $99,600. For second-generation graduates: $135,800.
Pay Our Interns co-founder Carlos Mark Vera worked for the House of Representatives and even the White House pro bono. The jobs changed his life for the better, “but they also came with a financial burden that nearly ended my dreams before they began,” he wrote in a column for USA Today. Vera only made it through by working another job in addition to his full course load at American University.
This is the same institution that found a way to increase Pentagon spending by billions of dollars after ending a war. Paying the first-generation immigrant looking to make good on the American Dream apparently didn’t find its way on the budget.
Still, to all of this one might say, “Fighting the system isn’t my job. I’m looking out for myself, and if that means taking the unpaids that will pay dividends in the long term, then I’m sending my resume to every recruiter on LinkedIn.” To all the grind-set hustlers out there, I have bad news.
There isn’t much to suggest the only quality difference between paid and unpaid internships is the money. According to a 2019 survey from the National Association of Colleges and Employers, participants in unpaid internships were 11% less likely to report high levels of satisfaction with their first job, and taking them may even correlate to a longer job-search process.
There is an absurd expectation of experience and broad skill-sets for entry-level positions. The only reason companies farm for students anyway is to avoid paying them, but that wasn’t enough: now they need to have a track record on the job before they get the job. More and more educated and qualified people can’t get a leg up if they don’t have the means to live on unpaid labor for months at a time.
The transformative power of an American post-secondary education used to be like a rocket propelling people from the lowest rungs of our society to a stratosphere of possibility. Now, the rocket is grounded, for nothing more than greed.