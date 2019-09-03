Last week, longtime Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) announced that he will retire at the end of the year due to health problems. Following his retirement, Governor Brian Kemp will nominate someone to temporarily fill Isakson’s Senate seat. Then, Georgia will hold a special election next year to fill the seat for the remainder of Isakson’s term
Isakson’s retirement has major political ramifications, propelling Georgia near the top of the country’s attention heading into the 2020 election.
Since last year, I must admit that I have been dismayed at how little attention Georgia races have received on the national scale, especially compared to Texas. To some extent, I understand why Texas has received such a focus, nationally. Last year, Beto O’Rourke posed a serious threat to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) , a well-known senator and figure despised by liberals. O’Rourke came within 3% of unseating Cruz, a sign that the politics of Texas may be changing. That race has a clearer impact on the national scale than Georgia’s governor race.
Like in 2018, Texas has been the center of analysis of the 2020 election because of its 38 electoral votes and possibly competitive Senate race. But the news of Isakson’s retirement could shift attention to Georgia.
Though much smaller than Texas, Georgia could play a pivotal role in the next election. With 16 electoral votes, Georgia has the same number of votes as Michigan and six more than Wisconsin, two states crucial in swinging the election to President Donald Trump. Furthermore, Georgia is more likely to swing to Democrats than Texas. The Cook Political Report lists Georgia as a lean Republican state heading into the 2020 general election and Texas as a likely Republican state. Likewise, FiveThirtyEight says Georgia has an 11.8% Republican lean, smaller than Texas’s 16.9% Republican lean.
The two Senate races will be important too. Republicans currently have a 53-47 advantage in the Senate. I thought that Democrats’ chances of winning the Senate in 2020 were pretty slim before Isakson’s retirement. They still are, but, with such a slim margin, an additional Senate race has the potential to flip the Senate to Democrats. To win the Senate, Democrats must win four Senate seats or win the presidency and three Senate seats.
And, in a highly-polarized environment, the stakes are high. According to FiveThirtyEight, the 2016 election was the first time the same party won the presidential and Senate races in every state. Thus, it is possible that whichever party wins the presidential election also secures two Senate races in Georgia.
The 2020 election promises to be a tightly-contested race both for the White House and Congress. For a long time, political strategists and the media have ignored Georgia. However, because of Isakson's retirement and rising competitiveness, that will all change next year when Georgia is at the forefront of national attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.