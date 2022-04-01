In 2012, Rodney Young was sentenced to death, despite having an IQ between 60 and 69. An IQ score of this level is indicative of an intellectual disability, but this doesn’t seem to matter when it comes to capital punishment in Georgia.
Young’s case has resurfaced in the last month due to concerns about the many flaws associated with the death penalty. Since his verdict was announced, his lawyers have fought to remove his death sentence on the basis of intellectual disability, but both state and federal courts have declined to consider the case and jurors have yet to be convinced.
Despite Young’s lower IQ score and his frequent enrollment in special education courses, both the U.S. and Georgia’s Supreme Court have failed to give attention to his case or other capital defendants with intellectual disabilities.
While Atkins v. Virginia declared it unconstitutional to execute people with intellectual disabilities, as this violates the 8th Amendment’s prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment, the ruling came with a catch: states are able to set their own burdens of proof regarding disabilities, allowing Georgia to implement the unjust policies that led to Young’s sentence.
Georgia is currently the only state in the U.S. that requires defendants to prove they are intellectually disabled “beyond a reasonable doubt” in order to be exempt from capital punishment. In reality, it is near impossible for defendants to prove that they have a disability based on this standard.
Instances like these are troublesome yet telling – they prove that not only is it time for the death penalty to be abolished in the state of Georgia, but also that its many shortcomings are becoming more and more apparent.
Despite the 42 incarcerated individuals who sit on Georgia’s death row, the state has totaled seven executions since 2016, which is about nothing compared to those who continue to be convicted and await their execution.
Additionally, racial discrimination is undoubtedly rampant in Georgia’s criminal justice system. According to a study at the University of Denver, “defendants convicted of killing white victims in Georgia are 17 times more likely to be executed than those convicted of murdering Black victims.” The study also found that the odds that a defendant would be sentenced to death in Georgia was over four times greater if one of the victims was white compared to if all of the victims were Black.
As states make leeway in their application of the death penalty, Georgia must act quickly.
In 2021, Virginia became the first Southern state to abolish the death penalty. As we saw in the 2020 presidential election, Georgia has similarly been able to make history in the region by being the decisive state to change the outcome of the election. This all goes to show that despite geographic and political norms, change is very possible.
Further, on Feb. 22, a bill was introduced in the Georgia state legislature that would allow capital defendants to prove that they are intellectually disabled by a lower burden of proof.
The U.S. is currently the only Western democracy that allows the death penalty. While most Southern states still have capital punishment, 22 states have abolished it, and Georgia has the power to do the same.
The challenges the death penalty poses makes it a human rights issue. It is still possible to ensure justice without executing individuals – we’re supposed to be better than that. We have seen that Georgia has the potential to create change. It’s time for the state to continue moving forward and outlaw the death penalty.