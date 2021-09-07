“Jeopardy!” has long been a cultural bastion in America. Whether you tuned in every time it aired, caught the viral moments or just had the “Final Jeopardy” song hummed at you when taking too long to do something, there is no denying its constant presence on TV and in our society.
With the tragic death of longtime host Alex Trebek in November 2020, the question of who could possibly fill the shoes of such an amazing host was immediately raised. Since then, this question has been hanging over the heads of “Jeopardy!” fans.
For about one whole day, Mike Richards, an executive producer on “Jeopardy!”, was selected to represent the show.
After news of his selection to be host broke, the exposure of many, many controversial comments made by Richards followed — from mocking people on food stamps to extremely misogynistic remarks.
Following his public trial, Richards decided to step down as host. Sony subsequently announced he would step down from his executive producer role on “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” as well.
For now, his replacement is Mayim Bialik, an actress and neuroscientist, and since a recent guest host run her time on “Jeopardy!” has been plagued by controversy as well. She has made many less than decorous public statements as well. Most recently, attention has been drawn to her anti-vaccine stance, which has been a polarizing political problem for almost a year now.
These two controversial selections have been of people who are far less than ideal for the role. This is despite the fact that immediately following Trebek’s death, the show brought on many talented and charismatic characters, from Aaron Rodgers to LeVar Burton, to interim host while the show attempted to make a more permanent selection.
This turbulence was to be expected, because as anyone even slightly invested in “Jeopardy!” knows, Trebek’s role was and still will be a big one to fill.
Breaking News: Mike Richards, who lasted one day of filming as host of "Jeopardy!," will exit the job of executive producer as well, Sony said. https://t.co/S9O3Vrrm26— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 31, 2021
“My job is to provide the atmosphere and assistance to the contestants to get them to perform at their very best,” Trebek once said. “And if I'm successful doing that, I will be perceived as a nice guy, and the audience will think of me as being a bit of a star.”
The honesty and humbleness of this statement underscores how big of a task finding a replacement has been. From Trebek’s iconic mannerisms to the hilarious and rather blunt way he interacted with contestants, many fans could not possibly imagine anyone who could live up to someone who has become a 21st-century legend.
Losing a legend
When Trebek first was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, I was affected to be sure, but I was optimistic that things would get better. “Jeopardy!” has been present throughout my life and, as such, so had Trebek.
“Jeopardy!” actually started in 1964, originally on NBC, and then on syndication since 1974. But when Trebek began hosting in 1984, the show really began to gain steam. He hosted from that year until his passing, and was a part of more than 8,200 episodes across 37 seasons. That’s about one episode for every day and a half the show has been on the air.
The show is now watched by over 15 million people daily and has won 16 Emmys since Trebek began hosting. His dedication to the show is a part of what made him such an entertaining and something else host, and is also why no one could imagine anyone but him hosting.
His passing was one that was felt across America, some more deeply than others, but felt nonetheless.
When news broke that he died, I immediately received a few texts from friends who watched the show as well and were bereaved by the news as well. Out of our mourning and discourse over his death, the obvious question arose: who would become the host of the show now?
After some discussion, one of my friends even suggested that they cancel the show altogether. With what has happened with the show so far, I am almost inclined to agree with him.
However, I choose to remain optimistic, because as much as I believe that no one could possibly replace Trebek, I have even less faith that the format of “Jeopardy!” itself should just disappear.
A tried and true formula
From the iconic form of questions that have inspired many high school study activities, to the way big winners like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer inspired awe by breaking records, “Jeopardy!” has simply been embedded in the public realm for too long to go away just like that.
Some judged Mike Richards solely on his podcast comments and formed a negative opinion, but I judged him by the way he treated people backstage at Jeopardy and formed a much stronger negative opinion https://t.co/mebtz0Tgc3— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) September 1, 2021
“Jeopardy!” is a very American show when you think about it; you feel almost like an observer at a bar watching trivia night go on around you with all of the regulars dueling it out.
“It’s also a reminder that Jeopardy’s importance extends beyond that of the average game show,” writes Aja Romano for Vox. “Because the program combines intellectual curiosity with meritocracy in a way that makes geekery seem fashionable, Jeopardy! stands as America’s most popular and culturally significant game show.”
The air of competition and simultaneous respect among contestants provides a feeling of comfort and nostalgia that even someone who has not seen the show before would understand upon watching. You get this feeling immediately from the way “Jeopardy!” is structured, from the “answer-and-question” format to the unexpected – not unlike most features of the show – Daily Doubles.
The “Final Jeopardy” question, during which the iconic thinking song plays, may make for some of the most tense moments on the show, and maintains that tension despite its consistent presence as the finale of the show episode after episode.
“It offers no flashing lights, no audience polls, no phone calls to friends,” writes Michael Massing of the New York Times. “‘Jeopardy!’ dares to be square, and it has prospered as a result.” The simple test of knowledge, free of bells and whistles, simply endures as it has always been. No distractions or wild contestants jumping off cliffs or winning random, unearned prizes.
The unwritten etiquette of the show, the way players are “supposed” to play, is even a mainstay in the show’s style, and when players go against this etiquette, even if legal, it draws much attention.
The comfort provided by the format of “Jeopardy!” certainly in part derives from the way the show is regulated, but another maybe overlooked aspect of this is the way the show looks.
The entire aesthetic of the show in the first place is something designed to be welcoming but retro, like you could have been watching the exact same show with the exact same people and questions on a tube television in 1987. It recalls the past in a warm way, harkening back to childhood and better times, sometimes even with “Jeopardy!” in the background of those memories.
Of course, much of the comfort came from the show’s most constant element: Alex Trebek. Trebek’s extreme dedication to the show meant that you always knew he would be there — from his unique cadence, to his unchanging wardrobe (except for the notable facial hair switch-ups), no one will ever quite be like Trebek, neither in hosting ability or in ubiquity.
All of this to say that “Jeopardy!” is more worthy than any show of its kind or at all of saving from cancellation, even if the future of the show’s helm remains an open question.
Ultimately, whatever happens to the show, the influence and impact “Jeopardy!” and Trebek have made will always remain in our hearts, and though “Jeopardy!” fans’ hearts may be torn right now, there is always hope for what’s to come.
As Trebek so aptly put it, "My heart seems to heal, so that speaks well for my future."