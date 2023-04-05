On Feb. 3, I stepped foot into the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse. I wore a pressed, black power suit and carried a billfold underneath my sleeve. My heels clacked on the tile floor with each step. I could feel my heart pounding. On the exterior, I kept a polished and perfected aura, but internally, anxiety was debilitating me.
My father followed me a few paces behind. We both stopped at the elevator and read the directory. I skimmed my finger along the page until I reached “Temporary Protective Orders Petitions Office.”
“I think it’s on floor three, dad,” I said hollowly.
He didn’t respond, only placing a firm hand on my shoulder. I felt him squeeze softly, as the doors to the elevator opened.
What ensued was possibly the most disheartening and demanding experience of my entire life.
After waiting an hour, I was called from the main office to a smaller one. This was the personal office of an Athens judge, who happened to be reviewing TPO petitions for the day. Escorted by his secretary, I was seated at a long conference table, face-to-face with the judge. He lifted his eyebrows in my direction and began to skim the paperwork. Slowly, I watched his brows begin to furrow and his melancholy disposition turn across. We made eye contact once again.
“Who asked you to file this request?” he asked.
“The police department working on my investigation, sir,” I said promptly.
“I’m going to be completely honest with you, I'm not sure why the police would have suggested you file for a TPO or a restraining order for that matter. There’s practically no evidence in this document that suggests what you’re saying has happened,” he said.
“I’m aware. That’s why I brought these supplemental forms.” I reached into my billfold and pulled out three police reports.
“I don’t need to see those. I can’t in good conscience sign this petition. You have practically no evidence, and therefore, I do not need the police reports. I wish you well — the exit is that way.”
I stared blankly at the judge while fidgeting with my fingers. He slid the paperwork back across the table to me and motioned for me to leave. I stood, gathered my things and walked out. I greeted my father in the lobby, crying.
A seven-month-long investigation equated to a hasty decision in less than five minutes. I was heartbroken.
However, my case is not an uncommon one. In the United States, one in six women have suffered from attempted or completed rape. Yet, only 31% of sexual assaults get reported, even worse, only 5% of these will actually lead to an arrest. Prosecution and jail time is the rarest outcome for sexual assault, occuring less than 3% of the time.
The justice system isn't designed for the victim. Depending on the state in which you reside, petitioners of justice in sexual assault, stalking and harassment, and family violence cases may encounter hurdles in courts. Unfortunately, I too became prey to this sentiment.
Several hours earlier, I had paid a lengthy visit to the University of Georgia Jane W. Wilson Family Justice Law Clinic. I arrived at 7:30 a.m. and didn’t leave until 10:15 a.m., but those three hours were spent filling out paperwork.
The reasoning behind my visit is somewhat personal — all that’s necessary to know is that my paperwork was for filing a TPO. TPOs are commonly used as “the first step” in designating a restraining order for victims of family violence. After the paperwork is filed, the TPO is submitted to the local courthouse and reviewed by a judge.
In Georgia, the forms are seven pages long. Only half a page is dedicated to describing your situation. I had 16 single-spaced lines to tell my story.
As I scribbled away, two lawyers of the clinic told me about the rest of the prosecution process after my forms had been signed. “We do believe that you have more than enough evidence to get your TPO approved,” they said. “Whatever you don’t have listed on the paperwork can be found in your police reports. Just give them to the judge when you walk in.”
“51% of TPOs get approved, depending on the judge and their values.”
Personal values? What does that even mean? I assumed this had meant personal bias; however, I prayed to myself that this would not be the case.
Arriving at the courthouse, I was greeted with some interesting information. TPO and retraining order petitions are monitored by the Athens-Clarke County Superior Court. The Superior Court oversees most family-based cases in Clarke County such as domestic violence, child support, child custody, paternity and father’s rights, legal separation and divorce.
All of these cases are overseen by a circuit of judges; on the Superior Court, there is a circuit of four judges including Chief Judge Eric Norris, Judge Latwon E. Stephens, Judge H. Patrick Haggard, and Judge Lisa Lott. Even more interesting, of these four judges, only one is female. This means that most cases that fall under the family-based branch are overseen and decided by men. Though discouraging, perhaps this is where the “personal bias” described by the UGA law clinic lawyers comes from.
While in my hearing, I felt both a sense of disdain and judgment looming in the air. I was flabbergasted at the judge’s refusal to look at the ample amounts of information found in my police reports. As soon as I entered the room, I felt that he had already made up his mind about my character before I had the chance to speak.
He spoke to me in a way that made me feel less than a person. That is something I will never forget.
The Code of Conduct for United States Judges details a list of ethics that should guide judges during their work. According to cannon three, a judge should act “fairly, impartially and diligently.” Due to the judge’s lack of propriety, I feel that my case was likely viewed with significant personal bias, breaking the code of conduct.
I’d also like to highlight the issues with supplemental police reports. As previously stated, only half a page is provided on the TPO petition paperwork to describe an ongoing, domestic violence situation. Both lawyers that I consulted with at the Family Justice Clinic advised me to bring my supplementals to the hearing. They claimed that “most of the time,” the judge will ask for supplementals to get the bigger picture of an investigation.
However, supplementals are not required to be looked at by a judge. A police report is considered hearsay, which means that it’s an out-of-court statement and cannot usually be used as evidence, but in an emergency, a police report might be taken into account at the decision of the judge. While a police report may be considered evidence at times, it’s not enough to support a conviction. From a victim’s perspective, this is disappointing.
Even more frustrating, a victim may have an ongoing, criminal investigation against a perpetrator. If the court is aware of this and still chooses not to review supplementals, there’s something wrong with that picture.
The Athens-Clarke County judicial system has a lot of work to do to help women seek justice for domestic violence. Georgia law already restricts how much access women have to legal materials.
As a citizen of Athens and someone who has gone through its legal system, I am beyond disappointed. Not only in its lack of female representation in the court circuits but also in the propriety of its male judges. Out of respect for women in the community, Athens must do better for women seeking justice.