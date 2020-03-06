While running for governor in 2018, then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp faced criticism for overseeing his own election. On November 4, 2018, Kemp proved those critics right when he accused Georgia Democrats of trying to hack the state’s voter registration system only two days before the election. It generated headlines right as voters headed to the polls and led to an investigation in the Georgia Democrats’ supposed nefarious acts. After over a year, the attorney general's office has finally finished its investigation, and the results are the same — there’s still no evidence.
The accusation casts a dirty light on Kemp’s campaign. By baselessly accusing Georgia Democrats of cheating and launching an investigation, Kemp undermined trust in American institutions. We should take this as a cautionary tale of what can happen when we allow clear conflicts of interest in our government.
The facts of the case look rather good for Georgia Democrats. There’s no evidence they were actively looking for weaknesses in the secretary of state’s website, but they did report some possible vulnerabilities. That doesn’t sound like a group looking to cheat an election. The attorney general report also said that no election information was damaged, stolen or lost, and there's no evidence of any computer crimes.
It’s impossible to say for sure if this controversy swung the election in Kemp’s favor. He only won by 1.4% and avoided a runoff by fewer than 20,000 votes, so it’s certainly possible that his accusations were a decisive factor. On the other hand, voters might have been distrustful of the accusations, which could have harmed Kemp's campaign.
Regardless, Kemp's actions were dangerous. By making a reckless accusation without evidence, Kemp created distrust between Democrats and Republicans and cast doubts on whether the election was fair.
We live in an era in which the public is highly suspicious of the government. According to a 2019 Pew Research Center article, 64% of Americans find it at least somewhat hard to determine what is and is not true when an elected official is speaking, including 25% who find it very hard. When prominent politicians like Kemp make questionable claims, it only adds to the public’s confusion and further erodes trust in American institutions. This could lead to disaffected voters and weaken our democracy.
We can never again allow such a blatant conflict of interest in our elections. We can’t say for sure what effect Kemp’s accusation had on the gubernatorial election, but, either way, it risked damaging the public's trust in our government. If we foster public trust, we need to take ethics more seriously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.