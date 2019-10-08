Following Sen. Johnny Isakson’s announcement that he will retire at the end of the year for health reasons, Gov. Brian Kemp began his search for a successor to fill Isakson’s Senate seat until next year's special election. However, instead of simply appointing someone privately, Kemp took a nontraditional approach: he is requiring all potential applicants to submit a curriculum vitae or resume online. Anyone who meets the requirements to be a Senator can apply, and the applications are available to browse online. Kemp explained his decision on Twitter, saying he wanted to “ensure an open and transparent appointment process.”
The move, though unusual, will help the public stay informed and legitimize Kemp’s choice.
It was easy enough to laugh as an influx of applications from candidates ranging in seriousness poured in. And, though the idea that everyone can apply for the seat is nice in theory, Kemp will probably select an already-established political figure, rendering it mostly useless for an average person to send in a resume. However, as time has gone on, a few clear benefits of Kemp's decision have emerged.
First, it reduces the likelihood of any corrupt practices. By having a public list of candidates, there is less chance of shady dealings. Though rare, governors in the past have used their ability to fill a Senate seat for personal gain. For example, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was accused of trying to sell the Senate seat former President Barack Obama vacated after winning the presidency, leading to Blagojevich’s impeachment and removal from office.
Further, forcing all candidates to publicly declare their interest in the seat allows the public to evaluate and perhaps express support for or opposition to candidates before a decision is reached. Those seeking the seat must publicly declare their interest in the office and make a case for why they should be chosen. Without the application process, potential successors to Isakson could privately campaign to Kemp without fearing repercussions. Now, however, hopeful appointees must reveal their intentions, putting some in a difficult position. For example, as Greg Bluestein in the AJC points out, the newly-elected Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan would risk being seen as overly-ambitious if they applied for the Senate seat so early in their terms. Allowing the public to observe possible successors and their resumes instills a sense of democracy to what would otherwise be a thoroughly opaque and non-democratic process.
By maintaining transparency, Kemp increases the legitimacy of his pick. This is critical for his appointee’s ultimate success because whoever is chosen will face what could be a highly-contested reelection campaign next year. As the incumbent candidate with the governor’s support, Kemp’s appointee will likely be the leading Republican candidate in a special election that can have any number of candidates from each party. A candidate whom the public views as illegitimate could cost Republicans a Senate seat.
No matter who eventually fills Isakson’s seat, Kemp’s choice will have major and wide-ranging political reverberations in Georgia. Through the Senate application process, however, Kemp has succeeded in providing some transparency to his decision-making.
