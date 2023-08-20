Over the past century, the University of Georgia football team has adorned a variety of fonts, color patterns and design changes that have done well at displaying new eras for the football team. Although the uniforms have gotten a bit more complex since their beginnings with fashionable styles, I cannot definitively say that the Bulldogs have the best uniform in college football, nor the SEC.
While the uniforms for this upcoming season look great, there is one major flaw in calling Georgia’s uniforms “the best” in the SEC. In order to have the best uniform in this historic conference, you need to have both a great looking uniform and consistency overtime that makes the uniform iconic in its history.
Examining Georgia’s rival, the Florida Gators, it’s hard for me not to like this uniform. Not just because the colors and design stand out, but the historical value stands out too. If I was watching a game in the 1990s, I can easily pinpoint the Gators’ iconic helmet and uniform that have been a mainstay for over three decades with only minor changes.
Although the Bulldogs’ uniforms look great for the upcoming season, they have implemented too many drastic changes over the past three decades for me to give them any place near the top when discussing the best uniforms.
While the Bulldogs’ helmet has only had minor shifts as time has passed, the uniform itself has changed its font multiple times with the block numbers always coming back. This was seen in the late 1990s when the uniforms had the number popping out with a nice drop shadow effect in a classic pattern fitting for the era. Then, the team ultimately phased back to block numbers without the shadow.
The Bulldogs uniforms in the early to mid 2000s were the ones that I would consider the most iconic and my personal favorite. However, once they put the scalpel back to the number font, the uniforms went downhill quickly.
The Bulldogs from 2013 to 2022 wore a uniform number designed by Nike that had the numbers rounded-off. Seemingly minor at first, the Bulldogs lost the block numbers staple that they had carried over several decades. The rounded-off uniforms looked out of place, and the classic red and white uniforms lost, in my opinion, a lot of intimidation along with it.
These uniforms were rock bottom for the Bulldogs, and luckily they were replaced again with the block numbers after winning the 2021 national championship.
Going forward, I do think that these uniforms have a chance to be one of the best in the SEC, but to do that, they need to build more of a legacy like LSU, Florida and Ole Miss have done. Georgia needs to wear them for the next few decades and then think about making changes for special games with alternate uniforms.