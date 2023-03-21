Lamar Jackson is a 26-year-old quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens who won the NFL MVP title in 2019. He was the first player to produce 5,000 yards passing and 2,500 rushing yards in the first three seasons of his career. In addition, Jackson was the youngest college football player to receive the Heisman trophy in 2016 and is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL right now.
Based on his value to the Ravens, it should be safe to assume that Jackson is a keeper for his team and deserves fair negotiations. However, the Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson shortly before the deadline on March 7. This is basically a label for the player that says that he can negotiate offers from other NFL teams and the Ravens have a chance to either match that offer to keep Jackson or receive two first-round picks from that other team if they choose not to match.
Why was this tagged on a player who plays at such a high caliber with exceedingly high expectations to bring success to the Ravens for the upcoming season? It goes back to the deal the Cleveland Browns made with quarterback Deshaun Watson just last year. They offered him a five-year fully-guaranteed contract of $230 million for the season, despite his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for sexual misconduct before returning back for the remainder of the season.
Jackson knows his worth and turned down a $250 million contract with only $133 million guaranteed because he wanted to push for the same guaranteed deal or better than Watson’s. The NFL owners aren’t willing to make this deal out of fear that Watson’s deal may become the norm for all quarterbacks in the league. They call that deal an “outlier,” meaning that was an exception to their usual contracts.
This makes you wonder: Why was Watson able to get this deal and why don’t Jackson’s accomplishments warrant another exception?
Up to 2011, there were times in the NFL when rookie contracts were set high during the draft. Former University of Georgia Quarterback Matthew Stafford was one of the rookie quarterbacks to receive a hefty check as a number one pick in 2009. He signed a $72 million contract with $41.7 million guaranteed for the Detroit Lions.
In 2011, the NFL and the National Football League Players Association created a new plan for rookie contracts that would settle any unfair wage discrepancies between rookie and veteran contracts, called the rookie wage scale, through collective bargaining. This was also put in place to better organize how teams are spending and negotiating with players to be more consistent. There are bonuses that players are able to receive based on their performances as well, but the initial guaranteed contracts have been lowered since 2011.
This, however, doesn’t mean everything is set in stone for the NFL or the agreements. New terms were set in 2020 for a brand new collective bargaining agreement on how many games each team plays in a season, revenue share changes and rookie contracts. For instance, if a player was to outplay or exceed expectations of the contract they signed, they’ll have the opportunity to receive bonuses for that. If league owners and NFLPA can come to an agreement, rules are able to be changed at any point, possibly even for Jackson’s contract.
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti indicated last March that Watson’s contract had the potential to complicate negotiations for other teams with their star players, setting a precedent for fully guaranteed contracts.
"I had a reaction to it. I wish they hadn't guaranteed the whole contract,” Bisciotti said. “To me, that's something that is groundbreaking and it will make negotiations harder with others. But it doesn't necessarily mean that we have to play that game. If I was in bogged-down negotiations with Lamar, then maybe I would have a quicker reaction to that news."
The Ravens officials claimed that it is tough negotiating with Jackson because he doesn’t have an agent. Instead, he represents himself with the help of his mom who is also his manager. This was no issue for the Ravens when negotiating a $100 million deal with linebacker Roquan Smith who was agentless. While this is a smaller contract than Jackson’s, it still made Smith the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history and breaks it down to $20 million a season for a five-year contract deal. Not having an agent is no excuse for unfair negotiations.
Jackson is the first quarterback to receive any version of the franchise tag since Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in 2021. This also places him as the third quarterback to win the NFL MVP title but still receive the tag, alongside Steve Young and Peyton Manning.
The Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta made a statement claiming to be negotiating in good faith with Jackson and how the team hopes to strike a long-term deal that is also fair to Jackson.
I don’t think that the Ravens want to completely let Jackson go; however, it was wrong to put the non-exclusive franchise tag on him. It’s cheaper than the exclusive tag, but why risk losing Jackson in order to save money? Why take that risk on someone with such impressive statistics? Instead, the Ravens have bet against Jackson, hoping other teams will not cave into his demands either.
So far, at least five teams have reportedly opted not to enter negotiations to sign Jackson as their quarterback. That list includes the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders. This lack of interest appears to support the Ravens’ assumption that other teams would also not consider his proposed contract.
NFL teams are uncertain about Jackson’s value and resist negotiations. Rather than strike a deal with the best quarterback, the Ravens are willing to wait for a team to offer him a contract, which they can match, or acquire two first-round draft picks from the team, if they choose not to match the contract. Of course, there are business tactics that come with offering the contract that Jackson is looking for, but because of Watson’s contract, we know that it can be done.
The worry that when an exception is made, everyone else will want the same treatment is real. Other star quarterbacks will want the same type of contracts, especially if they have the achievements to back up their reasoning.
Jackson should not dismiss the Ravens completely, but should explore other avenues. He should weigh all his options as the offseason continues, but maintain his pursuit of a fully guaranteed contract. From Jackson’s point of view, it only takes one team offering him that deal, which wound up being the difference in the Browns’ acquisition of Watson.