Gaines Elementary School made headlines last week as the school’s principal, Luther McDaniel, invited students and their families to a Christian prayer event that was to be held at the school and was later moved to a nearby church. The ACLU of Georgia has constitutional concerns about the invitation, as a government entity, such as a public school, cannot be used to promote a religion. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)