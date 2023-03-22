Have you seen someone looking drowsy in class and thought to yourself, “They must have partied a little too hard last night?” Well, it’s best to never judge a book by its cover because that assumption might not be correct. Although the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely over, its effects continue to loiter on campus.
More is becoming known about the lingering symptoms of COVID, which is referred to as long COVID. According to the Center for Disease Control, the most commonly reported symptoms include fatigue, fever, shortness of breath, chest pain, heart palpitations, difficulty thinking, headache, depression or anxiety, sleep problems and diarrhea.
The crippling effects of long COVID can be detrimental to the physical and mental health of students as well as their academic performance in college. Research shows that brain fog is a commonly recurring symptom that decreases the quality of college students’ academic performance. It is characterized by a lack of mental clarity and focus that can cause confusion and forgetfulness. Memory loss, a decreased attention span and issues with multitasking are other staple symptoms of long COVID.
Numerous college students experiencing long COVID effects say they have difficulty focusing in class and forget about important assignments. However, there are ways to combat this crippling aftermath of COVID such as by recording your classes which allows you to relisten after class. Director of Student Health Services at the University of Miami Akiesha Wilson recommends the additional healthy habits to aid students in combating long COVID like eating healthy, exercising, getting adequate sleep and avoiding drugs and alcohol.
One study found that the prevalence of long COVID was a whopping 36% among university members, most of which were students. The majority of participants in the study had very few underlying health conditions and were otherwise considered healthy, but symptoms were more prevalent in those with underlying conditions such as the unvaccinated or smokers.
Despite students’ health, long COVID can still be an unfortunate and inevitable reality. Long COVID can disproportionately affect people who are consistently stressed, which often occurs in college students.
By sending out surveys on university members’ health, universities can help identify those who have long COVID and provide an effective outlet to share resources for affected individuals. This is only a viable option if members feel comfortable sharing information. Further, these surveys cannot only be used by the health center but also by faculty members to assist those students in maintaining their academics.
By assessing who is suffering from long COVID, teachers and faculty members can personally accommodate and work with those students to ensure that their symptoms are not reason for academic failure.
In July 2021, the United States Department of Health and Human Services designated long COVID as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act. A student would be considered disabled if they are able to provide proof and documentation that their long COVID symptoms substantially limit one or more major life activities. In this case, University of Georgia students should have access to resources provided by the Disability Resource Center.
The UGA Health Center must take a proactive stance against long COVID and begin providing as many resources as possible to students suffering from the effects of long COVID. Whether it be counseling at the health center to help with side effects affecting mental health or health surveys to collect valuable data from students, these measures could provide UGA members with the tools that they need to continue their college journey on the right path.
A long COVID would be greatly beneficial for students who are experiencing symptoms of long COVID and are in need of guidance. This hotline will provide them with proper medical information of the effects and allow communication with professors so that necessary academic modifications can be put in place.
Ultimately, the fight against COVID is not over. It’s not in the past. It’s very much still a part of the UGA community and the debilitating impacts linger on. Students deserve a positive and fulfilling college experience — the effects of long COVID threaten just that. Through a dedicated hotline and a unified campus effort, UGA can work to finally beat COVID and prioritize students’ academic success above all.