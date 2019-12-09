The holiday season is, without a doubt, the best time of the year. School lets out, people visit their families and much of the normally-hostile world sets aside its differences and greediness to celebrate the spirit of giving. While this is wonderful, it can have a serious environmental toll. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Sustainability, the wastefulness associated with the holiday season comes with a large environmental toll.
Thankfully, there are many ways to celebrate more sustainably. So, in addition to giving to your friends and family, consider giving back to the environment as well. With a few small, easy adjustments, you can help protect the environment without missing out on any of the holiday festivities.
First, be careful in purchasing and disposing of your Christmas tree. Christmas trees have only a small impact on the environment compared to other aspects of the holidays. They can even help clean the environment when they are growing. Transporting and disposing of the tree can create waste, but there are ways to do so more sustainably. For example, you can buy local Christmas trees and recycle them after the holidays, also benefiting the local economy. For families with fake trees, reusing the tree limits its environmental impact and saving money. LED Christmas lights can also reduce energy usage.
Second, lessen waste from giving gifts. Christmas wouldn’t be the same without trading presents, but it’s undeniable that mass-purchasing goods and meticulously wrapping them in layers of paper is less-than-ideal for the environment. Worse yet, many of the products we use to decorate gifts cannot be recycled. Thankfully, there are solutions. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, for example, recommends making homemade gifts like cookies. You can also reuse bows on presents. Wrapping paper is usually recyclable, but gift bags are more sustainable because they are reusable.
Finally, use more environmentally-friendly modes of transportation. The holiday travel rush adds large amounts of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases to the atmosphere, speeding climate change. Flying, in particular, is more harmful than other forms of transportation. The International Council on Clean Transportation reports that commercial aviation contributes 2.4% of carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel use, and emissions have risen 32% over the past five years. The World Wild Fund for Nature recommends driving or riding a train to get to your destination, especially for trips under 500 km. I know this isn’t always possible – some trips and family visits are simply too far to reach in a car. However, if you can still reach your destination, this is a great way to reduce emissions.
Although the holidays can put a strain on the environment, it is not hard to celebrate more sustainably. It is up to all of us to take it upon ourselves to look for ways to save resources, conserve energy and limit emissions over the holiday season to ensure a healthy environment so future generations can enjoy the holidays too.
