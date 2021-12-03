The University of Georgia is currently failing to provide a basic need to students. From its plethora of needs-based programs, ranging from a meal plan scholarship targeting food insecurity to a program focused on academic assistance and career direction for students with intellectual disabilities, it is clear UGA cares about providing essentials to students. However, when talking about student needs, the term “period poverty” is rarely used.

Period poverty is defined as a lack of access to menstrual hygiene tools or education. It largely affects low-income individuals or those with financial strain. A recent study conducted by BioMed Central Women’s Health found that 14.2% of menstruating college students experienced period poverty in the last year, while an additional 10% experienced it monthly. Those who experienced it in the last year were more likely to report moderate to severe depression compared to those who did not, with those who experienced it monthly reporting mental health issues the most.

Menstrual products are still taxed as non-essential items in Georgia, resulting in individuals buying these products collectively spending an extra $9 million annually in taxes. To contrast, essential items like food and medical items are exempt from state sales taxes. This is known as the “tampon tax,” in which sales tax is applied to these items, despite being a necessity. While a 4% tax rate may not seem like much, it can add up for those living paycheck to paycheck.

Project Red is a student initiative currently attempting to remedy this issue. As a pilot program of the Period Project, a student organization focused on ending stigma around menstruating and eliminating period poverty, Project Red wants to expand access to menstrual products across the UGA campus.

According to a survey of 2,000 UGA students, one in three report accessing period products is currently, or has been, a financial burden, with 70% reporting that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened this burden. Furthermore, more than half reported costs and access to period products have affected their academic life. In response, Project Red is providing free, biodegradable period products in five gender-inclusive restrooms on campus with funding from UGA’s Campus Sustainability Grants program.

Three Project Red co-founders weighed in with the current state of the program.

Jaaie Varshney, a fourth-year political science and women’s studies major, said that she sees Project Red as “addressing a short-term need, looking at UGA to provide funding long-term.”

“It is extremely feasible for UGA to incorporate this into the funding of the campus,” said Suvitha Viswanathan, a fourth-year biology major. Viswanathan went on to say that “there is no reason to not go beyond this temporary initiative.”

Varshney adds that “the program started in mid-February and has only been a couple thousand dollars.” She references the surveys they have asked the recipients of their initiative to take and mentions that the responses have been overwhelmingly positive.

Areeba Hashmi, a junior majoring in anthropology and biology, says she has had many people approach her and thank the program for the dispensers, especially considering the items are organic and biodegradable. “People have a good outcome with them,” said Hashmi.“There’s definitely a need for it.”

Several other universities have already implemented similar programs. California put a law into effect in early October that requires all of its public schools and colleges to provide free menstrual products in restrooms. Purdue University began to offer free period products in on-campus restrooms in early 2020, and Washington University in St. Louis did the same in September. While many universities offer these items for free based on funding from student-led programs, these are all examples of universities providing these items from the administration budget.

Project Red has provided a great start in addressing period poverty on the UGA campus, but the grant is not interminable and expanding the program will require alternate funding. If UGA wants to show it cares about students’ needs, it is imperative to take menstrual costs into account by implementing them into the annual budget and creating a far-reaching impact on students’ well-being.