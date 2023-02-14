By 2050, the United States is predicted to have the highest Spanish-speaking population in the world at 132 million people. So what is being done to accommodate this? Not much as of now, but with a new curriculum, the University of Georgia could lead the charge in educating young Americans in Spanish.
As an international student from the United Kingdom, the majority of my friends are foreign students, and of them, an even bigger proportion are Latinx. To give myself a chance, I have taken to learning Spanish, which has led me to discover how staggeringly large the presence of this language is here.
I believe that students at UGA should do more than just take an unspecified mandatory language to complete their course. They are within their right to do this after — at minimum — one full semester of a Spanish language course. Naturally, if a student can already speak Spanish to an elementary degree (enough to “get around”) then they would be exempt.
If I had it my way completely, I would totally overhaul nationwide linguistic education in America. Instead, foreign language education would be similar to the style of Canadian schools which teach Quebecois French to their English population, and vice versa.
Whilst staying in Miami, I would say nearly 80% of the conversations that I overheard were conducted in Spanish, largely by native speakers. Indeed, Athens is no Florida in terms of contending with this enormous diaspora (even if this didn’t help the University of Florida’s dire loss against UGA), but nevertheless, Latinx and Hispanic individuals make up 9% of the Athens community.
“50% of my everyday conversations are in Spanish,” said Larissa Lemus-Castro, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology with Latin-American parents. Yet, she also describes the Spanish-speaking community in Athens as “very, very small” compared to her hometown of Lawrenceville.
Despite being hesitant at first of the idea of mandatory Spanish, she understood my perspective upon being informed of the Canadian system. She made a valid point, however, that many states don’t have a large Spanish-speaking population, making me wonder whether a mandatory Spanish curriculum should be evaluated state-by-state rather than nationwide.
“I don’t know a lot of people who speak Spanish, but I’m not bothered by it.” Says Jay Fulford, a freshman majoring in civil engineering. Jay is American, and has overall received “not much” education in foreign languages, let alone Spanish. “I wouldn’t mind it being mandatory if the US became majority Spanish-speaking, but otherwise I wouldn’t support it.”
Interestingly, Jay does remark that he would pick up Spanish if he was “in a job involved with people speaking Spanish,” so it could be that he finds himself picking up the language in his own time. One could almost argue, looking at the aforementioned statistics, that it may be inevitable he does.
Despite the fact that more and more Spanish speakers are present in the U.S. and Latinx people have the highest labor participation rate, the view that there just is not enough of a community is pervasive. Perhaps this prevalence stems from the unfortunate fact that only 22% of Latinx adults have a college degree compared to 47% of white Americans.
Larissa actually commented on this herself, being part of the Hispanic Student Association, she reported that only 6% of current UGA students are Hispanic. This proves itself to be a rather pressing issue as it hugely underrepresents the latinx population in the U.S.
As more Spanish-speakers are born and migrate to the country, there must be an effort to include these speakers within the entire labor field, including college-level positions. Part of these efforts include learning the language through Spanish classes.
“The world as a whole is moving towards more international markets businesswise, so being able to speak more than just English will be very useful for almost any future jobs our students may have,” said Haley Burchard, a Spanish teaching assistant and graduate student at UGA. She was supportive of a more foreign-language intensive curriculum, rather than just Spanish.
Buchard also illuminated an additional problem, “I would like to say yes (to a mandatory curriculum), but we already don’t have enough Spanish teachers at UGA.” So, perhaps it’s not entirely practical.
I understand that a complete revision of linguistic education in America is a little optimistic, but is certainly not impossible. As the U.S. enters a new chapter of its history, one full of rich experiences from Latin America, education must continue to mold into society’s needs — plus, more Tropical-style dance floors never hurt anyone.