In April 2023, I started working part-time in Athens. I stopped by multiple businesses on East Broad Street to apply and confirm their hourly rates. I was told repeatedly that I would receive minimum wage, so I pivoted my job search. I started looking for babysitting and housekeeping jobs for families who paid $15 an hour. The minimum wage is meant to lower the poverty rate, but at $7.25 it does not function the way it was intended.
Minimum wage is the lowest wage an employer can legally pay an employee. In Georgia, the minimum wage is $7.25. Athens' average hourly wage is $24.88, which is 16% less than the national average of $29.76, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Additionally, the cost of living in Athens is 3.1% above the national average. This means that people who live in Athens may not make enough money to cover their cost of living. The University of Georgia has a minimum hourly wage of $13.25 for part-time staff. Georgia law prohibits an establishment of city or county minimum wage standards.
Minimum wage was created to prevent the exploitation of workers and combat poverty by providing fair pay. It was first established by the Fair Labor Standards Act in 1938 in response to the Great Depression. This act ensured workers received a fair wage for their work. At the start of this year, 30% of Americans said they were struggling or in crisis about personal finances. A livable wage varies between individuals and includes housing, healthcare, education, food and savings. A livable wage is typically higher than the minimum wage.
However, an economy with a high poverty rate reduces productivity and economic output. From the time minimum wage was created through the 1970s, minimum wage resulted in a positive economic growth. During this period, the minimum wage kept pace with the increasing cost of living. According to the Athens Clarke County demographic page, Athens has a poverty rate of 20.7%. Poverty due to Athens’ low wages and high cost of living may hinder economic progress.
According to The Balance — a personal finance website — in 2022 many business owners claimed that the establishment of minimum wage would have dire consequences to all American industries. The National Federation of Independent Business opposes an increase in minimum wage, claiming it increases labor cost, which decreases job opportunities and increases outsourcing labor to other countries.
Local businesses in downtown Athens that pay minimum wage may share these concerns. The fall 2022 semester saw 38,699 students enrolled at UGA, which provided local businesses with a large pool of candidates to fill positions. However, the student population decreases when summer rolls around. This sudden drop in workers stresses local businesses that depend on the student population to fill positions.
Businesses that pay minimum wage may struggle to find workers during the summer given that they are now relying on full-time residents rather than students. Minimum wage is not enough to cover the cost of living for these Athenians, so these jobs are not as attractive to people needing to make a living. Businesses compete for workers, and those that pay more than minimum wage are more attractive to the worker. Starbucks hourly pay varies by city's cost of living. In Athens, a Starbucks barista has a starting pay of $15 to $17.03 an hour.
Minimum wage was established to prevent exploitation of workers and keep Americans above the poverty line. Minimum wage today does not function the way it was intended. Minimum wage should be increased to a level that prevents individuals from earning an income below the poverty threshold. While Athens-Clarke County cannot legally set its own minimum wage, local businesses should be mindful of the positive impacts higher wages have on workplace environments.