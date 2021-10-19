Data from the 2020 census suggests that all 50 American states have the opportunity to redraw their state legislative district maps this year. All states, including Georgia, must file a proposed map before the 2022 election cycle begins.
Democrats have been gaining ground in Georgia in recent elections, and the state continues down a blue path with every passing year. President Joe Biden’s 2020 margins of victory in metro Atlanta, for example, were better than Barack Obama’s in 2008 by at least 11 points in all of those counties.
However, while Democrats were able to flip the state in the 2020 presidential election, the redistricting situation is not as simple as electing a couple of senators.
Republicans have control over the redistricting plans in Georgia through their control of the state legislature and governorship, which makes the situation for Democrats here look extremely bleak. While there have been recent bills introduced in Congress regarding gerrymandering — the manipulation of electoral district lines to favor one party — it still goes on, especially in Southern states like Georgia, where Republicans have a large amount of control over redistricting at the state level.
To make matters worse, any changes Republicans make to the map now will likely be in effect for the next ten years, until the 2032 census.
Georgia’s proposed map adds a Republican seat to the state by reshaping Georgia’s 6th district, which Democrat Lucy McBath currently represents, and joining much of conservative Forsyth County to the district.
With a solidly Republican legislature as it is, this builds an even higher fencepost for Democrats in Georgia to climb over. This will greatly weaken the Democratic presence in the General Assembly, where the bulk of this redistricting work is done.
It may be easy for many to conflate the state voting for Biden with how local politics get done. It is also easy to get lost in the theatrics of the federal government, which are more widely reported on and discussed than any local issues typically are. Add this to the fact that far less people vote in local elections, and it’s no wonder that Georgia’s gerrymandering problem is entirely a GOP operation.
Athens is affected by this redistricting, since the city lies in Georgia’s 9th and 10th districts, with the 10th district in focus as the majority of the city lies within it. With the proposed new map, Athens will lie entirely within the 10th district.
As the city consolidates into one district, UGA’s campus is split between three districts. At a public meeting this year, one student remarked that he walked through all three House voting districts on his way from one class to another.
These districts were gerrymandered by Republicans to have two of the districts swing Republican, whereas if the map was redrawn by Democrats at least two of these districts would be blue.
The proposed map would make the 10th district even more Republican, increasing their stronghold on the district from a 28-point advantage to a 34-point one, according to FiveThirtyEight.
While a 28-point advantage might have been impossible to overcome anyway, increasing this advantage further undermines Democrats in Athens.
With long-time 10th district Republican Rep. Jody Hice stepping down to run for secretary of state, a new person is set to take his place in Congress in 2022.
Hice, a former pastor, is known for calling abortion rights advocates “worse than Hitler” and opposing same-sex marriage in his published book.
Unfortunately but expectedly, former President Donald Trump has endorsed Hice’s run for secretary of state over fellow Republican and incumbent Brad Raffensperger, which gives him a strong chance in the primary against the man now known for not “finding votes” for Trump.
The Democratic primary for the secretary of state race is still shaking out with Georgia legislators and political newcomers, but whoever becomes the nominee might struggle against the campaign of an incumbent congressman in Hice. It’s not unlikely that his successor in the new 10th district will be Republican, too.
The silver lining in Georgia is our ability to vote for the secretary of state at all, where other states cannot. This makes it critical to vote in that race next year. It is also important for Athens voters to go out and vote for the new 10th district representative.