Stacey Abrams, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton — all of these women are fierce, educated, and highly qualified history-making politicians that we associate with modern American politics. What sets them apart from other female politicians, however, is their unwavering empowerment of women around the country. No matter one’s political views, there’s no denying that they are blazing the political trail for women as we speak.
Ranging from 30 to 81 years of age, these females represent just a handful of the groundbreaking women who are changing the face of American society as we speak. From immigration reform, fiscal policy and universal healthcare to the fights for affordable childcare and international security, women can and continue to do the work well.
While we don’t tend to think of the repercussions of political gender representation in daily life, student career choices made at institutions like the University of Georgia are affected regularly by what they see at the local, state, and national levels of government.
How are female School of Public and International Affairs students at UGA, for example, supposed to feel encouraged to run for future office if they don’t see themselves already represented in political life? How are women of all ages expected to feel optimistic about their chances of getting elected if America boasts dismal gender parity rates?
The relationship is rather simple. As female representation in government grows, so does the political aspiration of young female political enthusiasts. Women have infused a unique set of perspectives and life experiences into the government scene. Issues such as childcare, healthcare, and education have been neglected by male counterparts who perhaps don’t have personal connections to these interests.
This is precisely why the phrase, “the personal is political” was first coined. Women are valuable in their own right, and their inclusion in the decision-making process can further bolster both our democracy and the political confidence of the female population.
Take Georgia’s Stacey Abrams. As a Yale Law School graduate, Abrams is the perfect representation of a woman who embodies all things intersectionality. She is Black. She is female. She is a Democrat. All of these identity factors intertwine to make her a one-of-a-kind politician. She can and often does represent issues of race, ethnicity, and gender in her initiatives, speaking to constituencies that have otherwise been diminished.
What would happen to young Black girls if Abrams hadn’t achieved political “fame”? Who would Georgian girls be able to turn to as a role model of what is possible? Although other Black politicians certainly are important, her experience and near-victory over Governor Brian Kemp in 2018 makes her a prime example of female participation in politics. She has undoubtedly become a symbolic representation of what women can achieve in politics once they overcome social and institutional barriers. Although she didn’t win that race, she has her eyes set on the prize for 2022.
Stacey Abrams hasn’t said if she’ll run for governor. Republicans act like she already is. https://t.co/0vQ1vQZ1ck— Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) August 21, 2021
One must not ignore the fact that legislators like Abrams, Clinton and Harris undoubtedly have different takes on the issues mentioned above. Some of them champion solutions that prioritize the poor while others, like Clinton, opt for privatization. The common denominator, though, is that despite all the differences, these women still address challenges that men consistently abandon.
Although I’m not a Black female student, I identify with the optimism that defines Abrams. I feel hopeful knowing that we women can make a difference at the legislative level. The same applies to women like Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and more. When women are given the chance, they can change society.
As optimistic as this outlook is, the numbers tell a different story: the U.S. is far behind in gender parity in politics. With democracies like Norway and Sweden each reaching more than 40% of parliament seats filled by women, America lags behind at a meager 27%. Despite different electoral systems, there is something to be said about the social and cultural differences that account for this disparity between the U.S. and Europe.
From figureheads like Queen Elizabeth II to governing leaders like Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel, Europeans have accepted the notion of authoritative women whereas America has hung on more firmly to its patriarchal roots. On another level, European governments have understood that only women can speak for women, and as such a gender quota mandate is not viewed as anti-democratic.
Women cannot fight the struggle for gender parity alone. Men must foresee the greater good of female inclusion and join the cause from within the male-dominated institutions themselves. It may be surprising how much progress can be made when the narrative between men and women switches from one of competition to collaboration.
If Europe can win this gender parity battle, so can we. It’ll take time, but I’m confident that our nation will eventually come to value and seek female leadership in government.
Maybe America will become “a woman’s world” sooner than we think.