Move-in day can be stressful. With futons to move and boxes to unload, it takes a lot of patience while also trying to keep a smile on for your new neighbors.
On Aug. 12, I moved into Black-Diallo-Miller Hall, the new residence hall built between Creswell Hall and Mell Hall on the University of Georgia’s campus. It went surprisingly smoothly, despite a 30-minute rainstorm that morning which soaked my futon.
For those excited for move in or curious about life in Black-Diallo-Miller Hall, here is an account of my move-in day and the features that make it the best place to live on campus.
Move-in day
The day before move in was all nerves, packing boxes and bags into the car. The idea of college had been a long lead up the whole summer, and it all started to feel real. But the next morning, driving to Athens while the sun was rising melted away all those nerves, and the excitement finally settled in.
Walking into the lobby, I was taken over by the smell of fresh paint and clean floors. I moved in at 8:30 a.m., but since it was so early, it was not too crowded. I didn’t have to wait in any elevator lines or be caught up in lobby traffic, so I recommend moving in as early as possible to alleviate this stressor and allow you time to settle in.
Getting a cart can be a bit of a hassle, but it is the most efficient way to move in. It only took me two trips to move into my room using a cart, so try your best to get one on move-in day.
As I settled into my new room, putting clothes away and making the bed, the high ceilings made tasks much more accessible. I can sit up in my lofted bed and not hit the ceiling, a luxury that I didn’t think existed in college.
After I put up my bulletin board, organized the snacks I brought and took one final Target trip, it was time to say goodbye to my parents. It’s a bittersweet moment, one filled with goodbyes and new beginnings.
At last, I had Black-Diallo-Miller Hall all to myself until my roommate arrived an hour later, but the spacious room makes living with another person much more bearable.
Black-Diallo-Miller Hall features
Black-Diallo-Miller Hall provides many new features and conveniences that make living on Baxter Street easier.
Immediately after opening the door to my room, my two favorite things about the new residence hall made an appearance: The big windows and high ceilings.
The height of the windows make up for the smaller width compared to other high-rises. During the day, I open the blinds and let the sunlight in, making the room feel much larger.
When picking your room, try to find one facing east and on the fourth floor or higher, and you’ll have a stunning view of Sanford Stadium and Tate Student Center.
The ceilings are taller than Russell Hall and Brumby Hall, which means making your bed is much easier and sitting up in bed to read a book or do homework is actually doable. Also, Black-Diallo-Miller Hall is 2 feet longer than Russell Hall, which allows more space to move in front of the closets or swivel around in the desk chairs.
The built-in closets are a lifesaver. It fits a good amount of clothes, and I bought a perfect storage drawer that fits inside the closet next to my laundry basket. The ladder chests provided by the university also fits shoes, clothes, towels and anything else you need to put away.
There is so much opportunity for storage, so do not be worried about having little space. Plan accordingly, and everything should go smoothly.
The bathroom situation can be worrisome when going from having your own to sharing one with over 20 people. But, Black-Diallo-Miller Hall provides spacious, clean and private bathrooms that are comfortable to use alongside your hall-mates. Doors to the floors and no gaps in the stalls!
Lastly, the Microchill refrigerating system provided by the university was a huge time saver. You don't have to worry about bringing a microwave or mini fridge when move-in day comes along.
Black-Diallo-Miller Hall now houses 525 freshmen students and will provide you with everything you need to be successful in your college career. If the new residence hall creates some curiosity, then come and visit. The quad in front is perfect for frisbee or Spikeball.