Books can take us all across the world and beyond. These escapes are necessary for everyone but especially for children who may be discovering things for the first time. These books – known as “children’s books” – teach younger readers important life lessons about sharing, being yourself and overcoming hardships. However, I think adults need reminders of these lessons just as much as kids, if not more.
The following books are only my favorite children’s books, so don’t be disheartened if I didn’t include yours. I hope that you give at least one of these books a try as you may just find your own next favorite.
My all-time favorite children’s book is The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. While I read the book as a teen for my high school French class, I wish that I had read it sooner. Readers follow the life of the prince who is a small boy from a tiny asteroid. He travels to different planets throughout the universe and encounters many figures that teach him about the peculiar ways of adults.
The Little Prince taught me to never lose my childhood imagination despite the adult world shouting at me to do so. By meeting characters like the king, the vain man and the businessman, the prince learns that adults can be hard to get along with. He survives their wacky antics but is constantly reminded of his rose who he left behind while on his travels. The relationship between the prince and the rose breaks down complex ideas of love, trust, and friendship so that all audiences are able to understand.
For especially young readers who might not have enough reading practice for The Little Prince, I would recommend the substitute Harold and the Purple Crayonby Crockett Johnson. This book has a similar theme of following where your curiosity leads in a picture book form.
Continuing on for smaller readers, The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle is a classic picture book following the adventures of a – you guessed it – very hungry caterpillar. The insect gobbles down everything in sight to the point that it ends up with a stomach ache. But after eating a “nice leaf,” it metamorphosizes into a beautiful butterfly. Not only does the story teach healthy eating habits, it also teaches that with a little change, anyone can transform into something beautiful.
When I was younger, I was such an avid reader that I would devour books at quite a quick rate, so I was a big fan of book series. In fact, my favorite book series was Geronimo Stilton by Elizabetta Dami, although she writes under the pen name of the main character. Stilton is not only a mouse but also the editor and publisher for his own newspaper, which may have jump started my interest in journalism. He recollects all of his crazy trips from across the world which were always fascinating, but my favorite part was his unique word choice. The less common words were always written in illustrative fonts, standing out from the normal typeface. This definitely expanded my vocabulary as a child, and I appreciate it even today.
For more ambitious readers, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane by Kate DiCamillo is a lengthier chapter book which follows the journey of a selfish china rabbit, Edward Tulane. He is given to 10-year-old Abilene who absolutely adores him, but unfortunately, he falls overboard while they are vacationing. He is thankfully rescued, although not by Abilene. The novel follows him as he is passed to new owners again and again. I’m not going to spoil whether he makes it back to Abilene, but I will tell you Edward becomes a much better rabbit from his journey. He learns the importance of love and caring for others, just as you will if you decide to pick up this novel.
While these books are my favorite, I’m interested to know your favorite too. Send a letter to the editor at redandblack.com and tell me what yours is and why you like it. I might just check it out.