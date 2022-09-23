Bubblegum-scented lip gloss, flouncy gowns and perfectly-primped hair; potential new members, or PNMs for short, swarm around the Tate Student Center Plaza readying for the long day ahead.
The whirlwind that was my formal sorority recruitment experience at the University of Georgia was nothing short of a dream sequence. Being born and raised in the South, I’ve always heard tales from family members about the triumphs and tragedies of Greek life.
Perhaps I should’ve listened more to them, it might have better prepared me for a rush horror story of my own.
Besides the obvious stress of running up and down Milledge Avenue and the constant need to fix my makeup, less surface-level items made up for my atypical rush experience at UGA. As someone who’s struggled with generalized anxiety disorder for a majority of my life, the failure of my rush experience lies in how it affected my mental health.
“Keep an open mind” still lingers in the back of my brain — likely from being drilled in as I received my schedule for which sorority houses I would be visiting each day. The pit in my stomach and tears were most of what I can remember.
Every single chapter that I had hoped to get invited back to had released me as a prospective new member. This meant I would not get the chance to visit the houses come the first, in-person round of rush. Even worse, the one house I was a double legacy at released me as well.
After this point, I would receive my schedule in the morning and just go through the motions. I visited chapter after chapter and yet didn’t feel a connection anywhere. Beyond that, the amount of times I was asked by other PNMs, “What designer is your dress from?” or “OMG are those Golden Gooses?” made me sick to my stomach.
Surface-level behavior is not something that tends to sit well with me. There isn't anything wrong with enjoying materialism — I myself tend to indulge quite frequently. However, it is frustrating when you’re trying to make genuine connections with people. I felt as though I wasn’t able to make these connections to the extent that I had wished.
By the third round, house tours, I dropped out of sorority recruitment — feeling both emotionally and physically defeated.
“It was just a matter of [the active sorority members] liking someone else better than me. At the moment it feels terrible — ‘They didn't like me, what’s wrong with me, my personality, was I ugly?’ You’re constantly second guessing yourself and that can be very toxic,” Isabella Pang, a freshman and member of Alpha Chi Omega said.
Conducting interviews on others’ rush experiences was almost therapeutic for me; I was able to relate upon shared conversation. Unfortunately, I have a roommate who had a “perfect” recruitment experience. Though I consider us close, I felt I couldn’t talk to her about how I was feeling. I feared making her uncomfortable or ruining her opinion of Greek life in general. I was crushed, yet I didn’t want to drag others down with me.
But through the interviews, common ideas were shared among sorority members when describing rush. Words such as “tiring,” “stressful,” “exciting” and of course “keep an open mind,” made vast appearances.
It takes strength to participate in sorority recruitment — rush is not for the “weak.” Indeed this is true, both physically and mentally. The amount of stamina you need to run down a two-mile road in heels and in a time crunch is unbelievable. On top of that, the mental strength of not dwelling on why you got released from a chapter can be just as straining.
Looking back, this was likely my downfall. Mental illness is in no way a display of your capabilities or inner strength. It should not be seen as a “weakness” — perhaps more as a challenge.
However, there are options for girls like myself who either choose not to participate in formal recruitment or who drop out. Continuous open bidding (COB) allows for a sorority to extend bids beyond Bid Day. Interestingly enough, the COB list is not easily accessible to PNMs. I myself had to reach out to Kara Rex, assistant director to Greek life, to retrieve the list.
Most sororities choose not to advertise that they are accepting COBs; this means that the house did not meet quota (the amount of girls in a given pledge class). For anyone interested, this year’s list consisted of Pi Beta Phi, Sigma Delta Tau, Delta Phi Epsilon, Alpha Gamma Delta, Delta Gamma and Kappa Kappa Gamma.
Beyond that, spring rush is available.
“Chill. Honest. Fun. Genuine. I was able to really connect with girls — we talked for about two hours and talked as friends. I really knew what I was getting myself into. I could really picture myself being great friends with the girls I spoke to. It was an easier process. If I had to do it all over again, I’d still choose spring rush over formal recruitment,” Brianna Nguyen, a sophomore advertising major and member of a UGA Panhellenic sorority said.
Perhaps spring rush is not only the answer for me, but for other girls who can relate to my experience. A more relaxed setting would allow for deeper connections and conversations — something I wish I’d been able to experience during formal recruitment. Even more so, better for my mental health.
“Advice for a future PNM would be to go in with an open mind, I know everyone tells you that. But you’ve gotta give it a chance,” Nguyen said.
“You’re not paying for friends, you’re paying for something that’s going to improve your education,” Pang said.
The general consensus is a more positive one — somewhat different than my ambivalence. I haven’t yet decided if I want to pursue spring rush. My friends who decided to commit to a sorority seem content enough. Though with my opinions on the experience and “mini horror story,” I haven’t decided if it’s for me. Yet, begrudgingly, there is only one piece of advice I can continue to lean on throughout college: “keep an open mind.”