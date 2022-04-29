Recently, Georgia House Bill 1, known as the “Forming Open and Robust University Minds Act” passed the state Senate. The new legislation signed would eliminate the University of Georgia’s “free speech zones,” including areas of campus like the Tate Plaza which were designated as public forums. It would be replaced by a new system that would expand the right to freedom of speech across campus.
Your first thought might be “I already hate having to dodge the surveyors and students handing out pamphlets about their club, and now they can do it anywhere?” I will not deny you that thought and I sympathize with you.
However, although the solicitors at Tate or near the Zell B. Miller Learning Center may be maddening, the new bill — which states that free expression is now welcome to any commonly accessible space on campus — is a patently good thing. Any advancement in free speech protections is a step in the right direction.
Some students hold other concerns. We have seen the exercise of freedom of speech devolve into attacks that invoke hateful rhetoric and conflict, both on campus and outside of it.
I sympathize with this viewpoint as well and agree that no one should be a victim of this kind of aggression. However, this is where we might be missing the actual objective of free speech.
Verbal assault is not what free speech is, and it is important to distinguish between the two. Stepping over the line from free expression into threats and inciting fear is unacceptable.
It is ultimately up to UGA to protect the safety of students. And although the new bill should be passed, this is an important consideration for the UGA administration to make. If a free expression event turns into a hateful protest, the mental and physical safety of students and others should be prioritized.
Although we cannot be sure how UGA will handle potential issues with the bill, a UGA spokesperson said: “The university is legally obligated to prioritize both safety and the First Amendment rights of our students, faculty, and staff during any event hosted on campus, and we take this responsibility seriously” in response to a conflict last November where students were antagonized by an evangelical group demonstrating with hateful signs on Tate Plaza.
If UGA improves upon the way it handles hate speech and upholds its word, this bill has the potential to be a powerful boon for UGA and its student body.
Another benefit of the new bill is that it encourages face-to-face interaction even in a highly screen-focused world, where it’s easy to forget that there is another extremely effective platform for free speech outside of social media. The new bill will promote this by expanding the realm of in-person free speech rather than limiting it.
This is especially true in a post-COVID world, wherein many facets of our lives that were previously face-to-face are now online. A large number of people now work or go to school entirely from home, having limited in-person interaction.
It is often easy to forget how important in-person interaction is, despite any perceived “inconvenience” tied to it. Many experts and studies find that face-to-face communication is absolutely necessary for certain situations and that in-person interaction is critical for mental and physical health, not to mention how much more effective face-to-face communication is compared to online communication.
If you have ever been to a political rally, a TED talk, or anything in between, you are familiar with the power that words spoken directly to you can have.
In-person interaction is more visceral, more real and has a much greater effect than the words scrolling by on your iPhone.
With the new bill, UGA is unlocking something that can potentially be great, not only for students but for people in general. If handled correctly and if other campuses follow suit, maybe we all can rediscover a powerful platform of communication.