During the 2018 midterm election, Georgia’s voting machines came under fire from election integrity advocates. Activists criticized Georgia’s voting machines as old and vulnerable to hacking. There were also reports of “vote flipping”, which occurs when a voting machine incorrectly records a voter's choice.
Hoping to fix the issue, the Georgia government reached a deal with Dominion Voting Systems to purchase new electronic voting machines in July that print paper ballots voters can review for accuracy before turning in. And, on Thursday, a federal judge ruled that Georgia must stop using its old voting machines during the 2020 election and, if the new system is not ready, instead use hand-marked paper ballots.
Because of the new ruling, the upcoming 2020 election will be much more secure in Georgia than elections have been in the past. The presence of paper ballots will diminish the threat of interference and ensure voters can cast their ballots for their preferred candidate.
The ruling will reduce the likelihood that voting machines will be hacked in 2020. The state's current voting machines are 17-years-old, and the outdated software is susceptible to hacking. Critics fear hackers could still pose a threat to the new voting machines. This is a valid concern, but the software on the new voting machines will be more up to date, making the system harder to penetrate for a would-be hacker. Paper ballots would circumvent the problem entirely, eliminating an avenue of election insecurity. Further, both methods would provide a physical paper trail that will allow election officials to recount the votes by hand if necessary.
Also, the ruling will protect against vote flipping. According to the Brennan Center, vote flipping has been a problem for quite some time. Like in 2018, Georgians reported vote flipping during the 2016 election, and some Pennsylvanian voters had similar issues during the 2012 election. The machines use outdated technology that can lead to calibration errors, causing the machines to misread voters’ input. The problems can arise simply from being worn down over time — something as ostensibly minor as the degradation of the glue between the screen and the machine can cause issues for voters.
The judge’s ruling, however, ensures that vote flipping will not be a problem in the 2020 election. The new voting machines will be unlikely to have many of the same problems that plagued the older machines. Having never been used before, the new machines will not suffer from as many calibration errors or maintenance issues. Likewise, if the state must use hand-marked paper ballots instead, then voters will not need to worry about a machine incorrectly reading their input, sidestepping concerns over vote flipping.
Our democracy depends on voters being able to vote for and elect their preferred candidates. By requiring paper ballots in next year’s election, the judge’s ruling will safeguard the election, helping Georgia to achieve this fundamental goal of democracy.
