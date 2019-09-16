Gameday is a cherished tradition at many universities across the county. Excited fans pack into a stadium, eager to lend their energy to help their team win. But, at the start of the year, the thrill of gameday is often over before the end of the game. Facing sweltering heat and frequently boring games against overmatched opponents, legions of students exit the stadium by halftime. This has greatly vexed Alabama head coach Nick Saban over the years. In response, Alabama has released an app that tracks where students are to see if they remain for the entire game.
The new app is inappropriate and a gross violation of students’ privacy. Alabama should instead find different ways of keeping students at games.
It’s concerning that a government institution is punishing students for not agreeing to give up some of their privacy. Alabama is framing the system as a rewards program by giving priority for postseason tickets to those who stayed the longest. However, there are a limited number of tickets, so giving priority to some necessarily hurts others who may be reluctant to hand over more of their information to the government.
A charitable interpretation of Alabama’s insistence that students stay for the whole game might be that it gives a chance for backups and lesser-known players to shine in front of a large crowd. Alternatively, a lack of student interest could hurt Alabama’s chances of landing top recruits by making the stadium’s environment less engaging and thus a less desirable place to play.
However, there are more effective and ethically-better ways of maintaining student interest than tracking their locations. For one, Alabama could play tougher nonconference opponents. This year, the Crimson Tide have played Duke and New Mexico State, and they will play Southern Mississippi and Western Carolina later on. Look, I love football, but I frankly cannot work up the interest to be invested in a game in which the biggest question is whether the margin of victory will be 40 or 50 points. And, judging by the exodus of Georgia fans during halftime of the UGA-Arkansas State game, I’m not alone. I don’t blame Alabama students for wanting to leave early. They paid money to watch a game for entertainment and want to leave when the game is no longer entertaining so they can do something else.
Unfortunately, if the app succeeds in keeping students at games, other universities might adopt similar systems. On the bright side, Georgia will not have to worry about students leaving early this Saturday. As I’m sure you know, we’ll be hosting top-10 foe Notre Dame, and I don’t think UGA will need an app to keep students at Sanford Stadium. Alabama should take note.
