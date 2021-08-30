If you’re reading this and you’ve been accepted to the University of Georgia for your freshman year of college, then two congratulations are in order. First, you made it to UGA, of course — Go Dawgs. Second, you’ve already made a better decision than I did as a freshman.
I am a transfer student. Since my freshman year, I’ve been to two schools, three campuses, held about 10 jobs and moved four times. I have no regrets now that I’m finishing my journey at UGA.
I graduated high school in 2016, and I was completely lost. My only extracurricular activity was music, and I devoted nearly all my free time to marching band, percussion concerti, indoor drumline, taking and giving lessons and going to competitions. When the time came to walk that stage and get my diploma, I was burned out. My two options major-wise at state schools were music education and music performance, which I did not want to do and really did not want to do, respectively.
I also only applied to one public school, Kennesaw State University, which was basically in my backyard. It’s not that I didn’t want to see my parents or my dog ever again, but I did want to get out of the house and see the rest of Georgia. KSU had a lot to offer, but it couldn’t offer me that.
But most importantly, I did not realize just how burned out I was. While I should have done a full pivot then and there, I convinced myself what I needed to do next had to be what I was used to: if not playing the drums or teaching music, then something tangential to music like sound design, and there was one place in the state I could do that as an undergrad.
Enter the Savannah College of Art and Design, whose colorful brochures and high-production promotional material promised creatively stimulating and lucrative career paths. Its film school even had a whole department dedicated to sound design.
I convinced myself to go to SCAD for two years to prove that my years working on music were not a waste and that I could spin my audiophilia into career success. Now I know that I was just out of options.
Savannah is a lovely city to visit. Living there was not for me. The SCAD campus exists in stark contrast to the sprawling but interconnected UGA grounds. The college had over 40 buildings scattered across 40-odd square blocks downtown. Walking to classes was a no-go.
The culture of the student body was one I could never get into. In film, everyone was looking for someone to help them on a project pro bono or make a superficial connection because so-and-so’s uncle has a studio in Los Angeles, or they know someone at an internship that probably doesn’t pay enough. Many of the students acted this way because they were already set. For them the exorbitant tuition, same for Georgians as out-of-staters, seemed like chump change.
After two years, I had a few connections. I had no friends.
Coming out of high school, I thought it was so cool to have an uber-specific major, but as junior year approached, I was becoming increasingly unsure that I wanted such a narrow set of skills and career path. It was like the world’s most expensive trade school for a trade I didn’t want to go into. I couldn’t justify paying so much money while being uncertain.
I applied to UGA, got in, then got into the journalism college about a year after that.
Now, as an entertainment and media studies major, I’m more than happy I got broader exposure to the entertainment industry. Tuition is by no means pocket change, but I don’t have to take out nearly the loans I once did. My classes feel much more like an amicable, welcoming community, and I caught up with old friends from home, who introduced me to new ones. In many ways, I’m getting more for less.
The transfer process and getting credit for courses is never easy, but everyone who helped me through it made me, a junior transfer, feel just as much a Bulldog as the kids who stayed in freshman housing.
Starting at a new place is hard. I know, I’ve barely stayed in one spot since college. But if you’ve chosen Athens and UGA as your new place, you’re off to a great start.