Scenes from the first day of Sorority Recruitment on S Miledge Avenue in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, August 10, 2019. The day included 11 partys of the first round, meaning the potential new members (PNMS) got to visit 11 houses, and will visit the rest for the first time tomorrow. (Photo/Caroline Barnes, https://carolinembarnes.wixsite.com/photography)