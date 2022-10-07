My first childhood memories are associated with obsessive-compulsive disorder. A terribly clinical term that many find synonymous with “plain crazy and dramatic” or “passionate about organizing.”
At age 5, my teacher at my private Christian elementary school taught us about the Ten Commandments. Somewhere between “honor thy father and mother” and “don’t steal,” I had a nervous breakdown. My mom found me on the kitchen floor, face red and scrunched up, pressed against the cold tile.
I was convinced I was going to Hell, and I was beside myself over it. I had to ask everyone I knew if they thought that could happen someday. Or if me loving to eat Mexican food at the place down the street was actually me worshiping other idols before Jesus. We had a brick fireplace. I sat on it, sprawled over my grandma’s lap as she whispered, “You’re just a little girl, Sydney.”
Soon, I became especially anxious about sickness and death. I lamented my impending death after accidentally swallowing shampoo. Then, I had to ask people whether that was even possible once the idea was planted in my head. Next, I had to replay the situation to remember if I even actually swallowed it.
The green wallpaper in my childhood bathroom is permanently etched in my brain for how often I held my forehead against it, trying to make a deal with a higher power to give me a good day at school. That wallpaper became unmistakably faded over time from how much sunlight had reached it.
At age 8, I was convinced that I was going to go into cardiac arrest because I heard about it on TV. My mom had to sleep with her hand resting over my chest in case it burst.
At age 10, I was so terrified of being struck by lightning that I refreshed The Weather Channel on our family computer every 34 seconds. One time, when my family attended a water park, the worst happened — it started raining. My brother had to carry me screaming and flailing through the parking lot. My most recent therapist said to me, “So, you’ve been in a bad mental space since you were a kid, huh?”
I wasn’t diagnosed with OCD until I was 19. Two summers ago. I finally figured out the difference between regular anxiety and OCD. The latter is an all-intense, all-consuming worry of a certain thing followed by compulsions such as mental checking, asking, apologizing, skin picking, replaying scenarios and real-life interactions, counting, listening to a song on repeat, and yes, hand washing. All for a sense of reassurance.
It’s all about that unholy concept: uncertainty. The uncertainty of whether you’ll ever get struck by lightning or if your friends don’t like you anymore. Except with OCD, that uncertainty is extremely painful to live with. It’s the sensation of trying to make sense of the past while simultaneously agonizing over the future. Even if you’ve been reassured, OCD will always find a way for the uncertainty to manifest itself again. It’s debilitating.
There should be a handbook titled “How to Love People with OCD,” so I could give it to everyone I know — and then to myself. I don’t know where OCD ends and I begin sometimes. I’ve driven people away. I’ve been labeled as too much of a “basket case” or just “too much” in general, as though that makes me unworthy of love and compassion.
My brain is so set in its ways that it doesn’t want to give me a break. I likened it to a busy highway once. How do you not get lost out there? How do you not get off at the nearest exit and go back home and just stay there forever?
When the poet Mary Oliver wrote, “Sometimes I really believe it, that I’m going to save my life a little,” she was being impossibly courageous. How is someone to believe they can promise themselves that — being their own savior?
But I’ve got to give myself credit. If I can fight every day of my life against an invisible, powerful force, who am I to not believe I can save myself, too? Who am I to tell myself that a bathroom wall adorned with faded wallpaper, a brick fireplace and a cold tile floor are just places? They are not. I saved myself back then as a little girl in those spaces, and I’ve saved myself every single day since then.
How do you not get lost out there? I imagine the first step is to remember where you’re headed.