For the past three semesters, I’ve taken online classes. I had taken a few online classes prior, but this time it was different. Students and teachers were scrambling to adapt to fully online and even asynchronous learning.
Personally, it was very convenient to be able to eliminate my commute time by taking my classes from home, not to mention eliminating my potential exposure to COVID-19 that I would’ve had in an in-person classroom setting.
Now that the dust has settled and many people have returned to in-person classes, the issue of workload balance remains. Since I have an infant child, I chose to forgo in-person classes for one more semester. My hope in that choice was that we will have higher vaccination rates and a lower transmission rate in the spring.
This semester, I am balancing two internships alongside my 13-hour course load and raising my son. Some professors, however, think that their class is all I have on my plate.
Although professors have over-assigned coursework in the past, my experience with professors this semester takes the cake. In a three-credit hour, non-major course, my professor has assigned 12 or more hours worth of work weekly. We have 200+ pages of assigned readings paired with additional lecture notes, a two-hour documentary and a quiz.
Additionally, we must complete a discussion board post and respond to five classmates, with a 150 word minimum for each response.
The discussion board requirements alone are unlike anything I have seen. Instead of the usual two or three responses to peers, we must have at least five if we want full credit.
I am enrolled in two asynchronous classes by that same professor. That is 24 hours of work each week for only two courses. If all of my professors organized their classes in the same way, I would need to spend about seven hours per day on each class. That’s impossible!
Even if I tried to split them up across several days, when would I have time to complete my internship hours or spend any time feeding, playing or just being around my son?
I am not the only student in these classes who holds concerns about the workload. Several students composed emails entailing the concerns of the entire class, to which my professor replied with a list of generic study tips. “The key to success in an asynchronous course is pacing and scheduling,” the email read.
Concerns mostly consisted of negotiating a lower workload with the professor. “It is fair to characterize the current feeling as if we’re drowning in work to do for just one class,” one student’s email pleaded. “We collectively feel like the work amount is so much. It feels like we are simply walking through the steps, crossing our fingers for a decent grade and not retaining any content.”
Instead of composing a thoughtful response to this, the professor reverted to a quick Google search of study tips. But the problem at hand is not studying, it's being completely overloaded. How do study tips address that?
Professors don’t always remember all of the responsibilities that college students may have. We don’t all rely on our parents anymore, which means we have to pay rent and utilities and have jobs. Some like myself even have children of their own.
I am in college to further educate myself and get a degree. I am passionate about bettering myself and learning something today that I didn’t know yesterday.
Professors are supposed to be there for us to teach us, support us and help us grow. Teachers with rigid ideas of students’ time are not allowing us to grow. They are holding us back.