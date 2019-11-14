People with experience in a variety of fields often have more well-rounded perspectives and skills than others. For this reason, it’s good for students to take courses from a variety of areas. However, it can be hard for students to fit a class outside of their major into their schedules. Worse still, taking a class in an unfamiliar subject can damage one’s GPA, possibly making normally-curious students wary of exploring. However, there is an option available to those students.
The University of Georgia allows students who are at least sophomores with a 2.00 GPA or higher to designate up to three classes as pass/fail and receive credit toward an undergraduate degree. This encourages students to try classes they wouldn’t normally.
I’ve never met someone who knew about UGA’s pass/fail option. It’s probably because the pass/fail option has such limited usage. Students can only use the pass/fail option for general electives and not for any required courses.
At first, this seems to render the pass/fail option too restrictive to be helpful. After all, what’s the point if it won’t help you fulfill requirements? But, in truth, this is what makes it so appealing.
Allowing students to designate a required as a pass/fail would let them slack off in classes important to their degree. Restricting the pass/fail option to just general electives, however, enables students to try new things. I find this very exciting. Classes I would normally be unwilling to take for fear of hurting my GPA suddenly become viable options, empowering me to satiate intellectual curiosities.
In addition, letting students take pass/fail classes alleviates another concern: course load. Simply needing to pass makes it much easier to manage classes that are interesting but time-consuming, making it much less daunting to take an additional class on top of an already-full schedule.
So, as you sign up for classes next semester, feel free to explore your options. Take that chemistry or theater class you’ve considered. I certainly will. With the pass/fail option, it’s hard to go wrong.
