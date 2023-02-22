Mental health issues are continuing to rise amongst college-aged students. According to a nationwide survey, 88% of students say there is a mental health crisis at colleges and universities across the United States. As students become more open about their mental health struggles, researchers are finding more opportunities to improve mental health.
One of the easiest ways to improve one’s overall health and well-being is to increase physical activity. Many students are ignorant of all the opportunities for exercise at their universities, including those at the University of Georgia. Getting involved in club and intramural sports teams is an easy way to escape school, interact with other students, stay active, gain leadership skills and just to have fun.
“[Flag football] was something to look forward to in the week,” said Christian Kirkman, a senior majoring in health and physical education. “We were just there having fun, messing around and not really worrying about anything.” Kirkman saw his intramural flag football team as a way to escape reality and tedious schoolwork.
Academics can take a toll on the mental health of students. Being able to release stress through an outside activity and simply have fun may be crucial to improving mental health.Club tennis player Sophy Fergison, a junior majoring in biology and psychology, started college during the COVID-19 pandemic and yearned for an outlet to get out of the dormitories and make friends.
“It’s almost like a little bubble,” Fergison said. “You kind of just escape from the world … You just forget about everything else that’s going on.” According to Fergison, being a part of the team had a major impact on her overall happiness and well-being.
Club and intramural sports teams are not only a great opportunity to escape school but also provide a place to work on key collaboration skills, including leadership experience.. For example, Fergison is a member of the executive board on the club tennis team. She has learned how to lead a team of diverse players and work with others during challenging times
Club soccer player Emma Lohri, a freshman majoring in marketing, has already experienced an increase in her leadership abilities this season. “I think you can always learn to be a leader on and off the field,” Lohri said. “The new people you’re meeting can always teach you something different.” By working with other students in club sports, she understands how to collaborate better even for non-athletic purposes.
“It’s especially hard being from out of state,” Lohri said. “I didn’t know anyone.” Lohri came to UGA from Charlotte, North Carolina without any familiar faces. Once she joined the club soccer team, she found a group of friends and developed a unique relationship with them.
There are so many reasons to participate in club or intramural sports. Having a team allows students to build relationships and create a sense of belonging for themselves. Even if it’s only for a couple of hours a week, recreational sports provide an experience to escape from school work or any other stress they might be experiencing.
Sports can have a huge impact on both your mental and physical health. Don’t let your youthful physique go to waste and join a recreational sports team. Whether you are competitive or just want to have fun, you can escape from the stress of college and build a community with like-interested individuals.