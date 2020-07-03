Amid nationwide outrage over police violence, the extent of police power and policing itself, the Georgia legislature has decided police officers need even more protection.
On June 23, the Georgia Senate approved a bill to add hate crime protections for first responders and police. Under House Bill 838, anyone found guilty of committing a crime against a first responder because of their occupation would face a fine of up to $5,000 and between one and five years in prison. In addition, the bill would permit first responders to sue anyone who files a false complaint against them.
H.B. 838 was passed as a compromise with House Bill 426, a hate crimes law that Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law on June 26.
It is ridiculous to include any profession, especially police officers, in a list of groups protected by a hate crimes law. A profession is a choice, unlike race, sexual orientation or disability. Police officers and other first responders do not face discrimination because of the occupation they have chosen.
By contrast, police are armed enforcers of the law. They receive considerable legal backing by the government and rarely face charges when excessively violent.
According to Bowling Green State University’s Police Crime Database, only five Georgia police officers were convicted of murder or non-negligent manslaughter between 2005 and 2014. According to an analysis of the FatalEncounters.org, the U.S. Police Shootings Database and KilledbyPolice.net databases by Mapping Police Violence, 265 Georgians have been killed by police from 2013 to 2019.
Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine shielding officers from being held personally liable for constitutional violations so long as they did not violate “clearly established” law. And officers almost never pay damages in lawsuits alleging civil rights violations, according to a paper at the New York University Law Review.
In fact, research suggests that officers use more force when shielded from consequences. A University of Chicago study found that after Florida sheriffs were given collective bargaining rights, there was a substantial increase in violence among sheriff’s offices relative to Florida’s non-unionized police departments.
Much of the cause for using violence, and for shielding police from its consequences, comes from the impression that police officers face extraordinary risk on the job. Police training regimens across the country have come under scrutiny for instilling in officers an instinct to use violence and a perception that police are in constant, life-threatening danger.
While law enforcement is a dangerous profession, it is not among the most deadly. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ National Census of Occupational Injuries, police and sheriff’s patrol officers suffered 108 fatalities nationwide in 2018. The Federal Bureau of Investigation reports on average 114 officers have died each year from 2004 to 2013.
The BLS did not publish a death rate for police officers in 2018, but in 2014 officers had 13.5 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers. 41% of those fatalities were a result of transportation incidents.
By contrast, in 2018 the occupations with the highest fatality rates were loggers (97.6), fishers (77.4), aircraft pilots and engineers (58.9), and roofers (51.5).
At a time when Georgia police departments have faced citizen anger over the killing of Rayshard Brooks and failing to quickly arrest the killers of Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Senate has moved to further protect officers from accountability.
It is ludicrous to enshrine police as a protected group during a time of nationwide anger toward out-of-control police violence. The General Assembly should instead look to impose stricter restrictions on police use of force, and to repeal the state’s stand-your-ground, citizen’s arrest and open carry laws.
