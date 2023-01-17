ChatGPT, the cutting-edge language model developed by OpenAI, is revolutionizing the way we interact with technology. With its ability to understand and respond to natural language input, ChatGPT is being used in a wide range of applications, from chatbots and virtual assistants to automated content generation and language translation.
To avoid any claims of plagiarism, I’ll admit that a computer generated the entire lede, or the opening paragraph, of this article, but I wanted to just show a glimpse of how “human-like” and powerful ChatGPT can be. So long are the days of Siri’s slightly-passive-aggressive “I’m not sure I understand” response to a confusing question.
ChatGPT will tell or write just about anything, and all you have to do is ask (for free.) The language model is an amazing tool for brainstorming new ideas, learning complex information and understanding how to use things such as computer-programming software.
But, like most artificial intelligence, ChatGPT has some less appropriate capabilities as well. Many educators worry over the possibility of a computer writing a student’s essay or their problem set within seconds, causing some such as the New York Board of Education to block access on school-owned networks and devices.
Even worse, ChatGPT could be dangerous. Think about if the model got into the wrong hands, and someone asked for instructions to commit a criminal act. While the technology is trained to decline inappropriate requests, there may be ways to get around these safeguards.
Also, ChatGPT is an algorithm which is based on massive amounts of data collected from all parts of the internet, including chat boards so the program would learn human styles of responding. Due to this way of collecting data, ChatGPT is prone to errors, possibly responding with misleading or harmful information.
But even this may be overcome with additional research. As more people continue using the software, humans will continue to help the model by grading its answers. Since artificial intelligence works with data, it is probabilistic. Just as a larger sample size makes results more reliable, more use should help make responses more accurate.
But, will this accuracy make it an even bigger monster for the classroom? With more accuracy, comes an easier way to cheat, right? Well, ChatGPT does not have to be a terror for academics.
Although cheating using A.I. may be cutting edge, cheating is not new and has unfortunately been on the rise for a while now, at least since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While ChatGPT definitely has the capabilities to make things worse, anti-cheating detection services such as Turnitin are already developing services to detect this kind of plagiarism.
Even if ChatGPT was able to watermark their responses or have its access restricted, students who are bent on cheating could just use a different language-modeling software or at the very least, pay someone to do their assignments for them.
Instead of fearing the inevitable slackers, educators can find ways to engage students with new technology. Use it to brainstorm ideas for assignments or to help create outlines for essays. There are so many ways to implement ChatGPT into the classroom without banning its entirety.
One of the faults of this technology, the erroneous responses, could be a teaching exercise on evaluating information. The process of evaluating and judging the value of material was originally the highest tier of learning according to Benjamin Bloom’s taxonomy, a popular framework for educators in their teaching.
With all advances in technology, there will be disruptions to normal routines, especially with such advanced technology like A.I. Instead of continuing to let schools stag behind, they must learn to understand these new innovations and work to incorporate them. After all, they are currently teaching one of the most digitally-connected generations of all time and should be preparing for an even more digital future.