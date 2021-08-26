The hustle and bustle of students returning to the University of Georgia campus comes with a special set of circumstances this fall. Some students are excited to go back to school in person, while others are nervous about catching COVID-19.
Without much guidance from Gov. Brian Kemp, schools are left to make their own decisions regarding precautions they take against the coronavirus. As of July 29, Georgia is in the bottom 10 states for vaccination rates. Parents across the state are on both sides of the spectrum: angry because their child has to wear a mask, or angry that masks or vaccinations are not being required.
As a result of the low vaccination rate in Georgia, some businesses and private actors have begun requiring proof of vaccination for patrons to protect both customers and staff, a step that the University System of Georgia should take to protect members of the community.
Ultimately, without any intervention as of now from the state government, it is up to UGA and our community to follow the examples being set by other institutions during the fourth surge of this pandemic. It’s time for us to step into our role not only as students, but active and responsive members of the Athens community.
In Athens-Clarke County, masks are once again required in public spaces. Mayor Kelly Girtz said that, according to CDC guidelines, we have to mask “if we have more than 100 cases in seven days per 100,000 persons in the population,” in a video to the county’s citizens. “If we go above 80% community vaccination, we won’t have to mask any longer.”
As of Aug. 11, the vaccination rate of Athens-Clarke County is 40%. The number of cases per 100,000 population is 272.73. Unfortunately, that means we have not passed the masking period. If you aren’t wearing a mask, you probably should be.
Shockingly, as grown-up as we college students believe we are, the importance of our social responsibility is often lost on us. We think we know best, but even during a pandemic, we do not do what’s recommended.
On the first day of classes, I spent about two hours on a UGA bus. I was surprised to see that even though masks are “mandatory” on the bus, not everyone was wearing one. The voice over the loudspeaker constantly reminds us that all passengers must wear one but nobody is there to enforce it. There is little airflow through the bus and windows aren’t usually open. So really, we’re just breathing in recycled germs.
My brother, a high school freshman in Gwinnett County Public Schools, is experiencing similar issues. There were 50-60 kids packed on his bus, with two windows open. In contrast to UGA, masks are mandatory at his school.
I find it interesting that although masks are “required” by GCPS, my brother reports that students do not wear them correctly and teachers do not reprimand them. They are also allowed to take masks off during physical education, fine arts classes and lunch. His band teacher even announced for him to take his mask off in front of the whole class when he tried to leave it on.
I’m not saying that it’s physically possible to eat lunch or play an instrument with a mask on. But imagine all the germs floating around with so many kids doing those activities in one room. We’re two weeks into school and my brother is already sick.
For the safety of yourself and those around you, we encourage all Bulldogs to mask up when indoors and in crowded settings! Free masks are available at the help center desk in the Tate Student Center and the MLC for those that need one. pic.twitter.com/blaR2TenDL— UGA (@universityofga) August 24, 2021
Masks are mandated to be worn indoors by Athens-Clarke County but masking has not been required at UGA campuses. This is largely due to Kemp’s banning of local officials to mandate vaccines or mask requirements for privatized businesses or state occupants, paired with USG’s urging but not mandating masks or vaccines.
That is a prime example of schools not having the right kind of direction on what to do at their own institution. Our leadership institutions are too vague in their guidelines and will not commit to making requirements.
With vaccination rates varying among different areas of the state, UGA is encouraging vaccination to the point of offering incentives for those who get vaccinated at the Health Center. Such initiatives give the impression that vaccine rates are very low.
As members of the UGA community, think of ways you can help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Students: Are you vaccinated? Do you wear your mask?
Faculty: Do your students know how to stay safe? Are you providing a safe, clean learning environment for your students?
Administrators: How successful are the vaccine incentives? What other steps can be taken to ensure our safety?
If we want the end of 2021 or even 2022 to include a bigger return to normalcy than we’ve had so far, things have to change. Government officials need to step up and make impacts, regardless of upset citizens. This pandemic goes beyond the United States and we need to start acting like it.
Hopefully soon, schools like UGA will start following suit with privately owned businesses and events that are putting COVID-19 requirements and precautions in place to protect the community. Until then, we as students and staff of UGA, and citizens of Athens need to evaluate our role in our communities and start taking action.