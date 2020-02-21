Rural areas of Georgia have struggled for a long time. Faced with high rates of poverty and declining or stagnant populations, many rural counties need help from the state government. Despite the clear need, however, rural Georgia could take another blow from a new bill that would limit student participation in dual enrollment.
Cutbacks like the ones proposed for dual enrollment highlight a growing policy failure in Georgia. The state’s inability to fund programs that could be a lifeline to rural communities is a travesty and something the state needs to fix immediately.
Republicans campaigned on helping rural Georgia. The Georgia Republican Party depends on rural voters. While Democrats saw gains in suburban counties like Gwinnett, rural voters powered Gov. Brian Kemp to the governor’s mansion in a race that was much tighter than the previous few gubernatorial elections in Georgia.
To some extent, they’ve delivered for these supporters. For example, Kemp and Republicans passed bills to give doctors incentives to serve rural areas and expand Internet services in rural areas.
However, the dual enrollment bill would be a major strike against their efforts to help rural Georgia. According to the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, nearly a fifth of high school students living in school districts not adjacent to metro Atlanta took advantage of dual enrollment programs in 2019, compared to only 6.8% of high school students in metro Atlanta.
The bill would limit the number of dual enrollment hours a high school student can earn to 30 and the types of classes available. Given Georgia’s budget problems, and the fact that dual enrollment are free and funded by the state, this might be reasonable.
According to the GBPI, Georgia’s income and sales tax revenue in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, which began on July 1, was anemic, falling below estimates. Kemp is also eager to deliver on his promise to raise teacher pay, which requires funding. Since Georgia is constitutionally prohibited from running a deficit, the government’s efforts to reduce spending in other areas make sense.
But it didn’t have to be this way. Questionable policies like last year’s tax cuts have caused unnecessary problems. It’s also unlikely the tax cuts will generate the economic growth needed to sustain healthy amounts of tax revenue. The University of Georgia Terry College of Business predicts that, despite the tax cuts, Georgia’s gross domestic product will grow only 1% in 2020, lower than the U.S. economy’s 1.2% predicted growth rate.
This comes at a time when several of Kemp’s actions threaten much of the progress rural Georgians have seen. His budget cuts for every state agency could undermine many of his programs designed to help rural Georgia, including loan forgiveness program for doctors who go to rural counties and funding for public health departments.
Some rural communities were already struggling because of President Donald Trump’s costly trade war, and these budget cuts will only increase their pain. Though state Republicans have made some progress in helping rural Georgians, these actions reveal serious shortcomings in their policies.
