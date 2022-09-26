Death is a moment that leaves many mourning, but in the case of the queen, some celebrate.
After 70 years of her reign, Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8. Those decades oversaw various atrocities committed by the crown toward colonies in Asia, Africa, Ireland and many other colonies.
Following her death, those allied with the royal family are speaking to her leadership and long-standing commitment to the crown. Her many accomplishments such as charity work across the United Kingdom and service during World War I stand to only glorify her reign. The ramifications of such a one-sided view have damaging consequences.
Does the glorification of her reign downplay the atrocities?
It casts a shadow over the atrocities. The countries that suffered during British occupation are still facing the effects that colonization had to this day. Many of these countries were left poverty stricken and with unstable leadership after decolonization.
For example, in Kenya, the British Empire forced around 1.5 million people into detention camps from 1952 to 1960 in order to suppress the Mau Mau rebellion, according to The Guardian. Many of those people are still alive and suffering from the history of violence.
They were at Treetops Hotel in Kenya's Aberdare National Park. Nine months later, hundreds of freedom fighters would hide from British troops in the forest below. In the next eight years, 1.5 million Kenyans would be incarcerated, starved, tortured, in concentration camps. https://t.co/54hsbtsMeK— Shailja Patel (@shailjapatel) September 8, 2022
There were other instances of such violence such as the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Punjabi Indians had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh to celebrate Baisakhi, a Punjabi cultural and religious festival. However, martial law had been imposed, prohibiting unlawful assembly. When British General Reginald Dyer heard of the gathering, he entered the Bagh with his troops and opened fire without any warning, only stopping once ammunition was depleted.
In the case of the Middle East, the British Empire’s actions had long-reaching consequences that lead much to instability in the region. According to AP News, much of the political instability in Iraq that led to Saddam Hussain's brutal reign was due to the coup in 1958 by the British.
The British Empire promoted systemic violence in a lot of its colonies, whether that be at the knowledge of Queen Elizabeth II or not. The queen might have not been directly responsible for the atrocities, but does that free her from criticism?
“He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it,” wrote Martin Luther King, Jr in 1958 in his memoir “Stride Toward Freedom: The Montgomery Story.”
British colonialism might not exist to the same extent anymore, but its effects linger. In the late 19th century, more than 50% of the British Empire’s revenue stemmed from its colonies. While these resources were exported to different countries and made tremendous profits for the British Empire, it halted the growth of the colonies. They were essentially left behind as the major world powers industrialized at the benefit of other countries' natural resources.
For all of those that have family or they themselves lived through colonialism, is their apathy unjustified?
The crown does nothing but remind them of a bloody history. Queen Elizabeth’s legacy is not only her service to the Commonwealth. It is millions that died as a result of colonial violence. It is those countries that still face economic hardship because of exploitation by the empire.
We do not live in a world where the voice of a minority should be left unheard.
The University of Georgia is made up of a diverse group of people. As a community we stand by each other, I believe a part of that is recognizing the history that our cultures carry — whether it’s Kenya, Indian, Iraqi or any other decolonized country.
The crown's history with colonialism around the world should be something many of us are educated about. The first step in fixing an issue is recognizing that there is one in the first place.